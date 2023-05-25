‘Don’t Get Finessed Young King’ | Social Media Floods Bronny James Instagram Comments With Hateful Messages Aimed Towards His Senior Prom Date

Bronny James attended his senior prom over the weekend with his rumored girlfriend Peyton Gelfuso. He recently announced his decision to join top-ranked high school player Isaiah Collier at USC. His father, LeBron James, expressed how proud he was after he committed and has constantly praised the young man his son is becoming.

(Left) with his date in a prom; (right) Bronny in a solo prom pic. (Photos: @dailyloud/Twitter screenshots)

The Sierra Canyon senior dazzled in a black chrome heart suit with Dior shoes, according to the New York Post. The outfit was talked about but not like the prom date.

Repeat From Last Year

Gelfuso is also the same girl pictured in James’ photos from 2022 junior prom. Former Baylor and NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III defended the couple last year after the couple received backlash.

Former Baylor and NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III defended the couple last year after the couple received backlash.

Social media users obviously didn’t get the message and came back with more hateful comments. They were able to find prom photos of his date through various media outlets, as neither he nor his mother Savannah James posted a picture of his date on their Instagram accounts.

“Well he is following in the footsteps of many other athletes with the white chick on his arm,” Instagram user @fantabulous_lisa wrote.

“Don’t get finessed young king stay away champ!!! another user added.



Another user wrote, “They swear they applying pressure stepping out with the bunnies.”

Proud Parents

Despite the social media hate, Savannah and LeBron continue to support their eldest child.

“Prom 2023. Lost for words on this one,” wrote Savannah on her Instagram post of Bronny.

LeBron spoke glowingly about Bronny after he committed to USC in early May.

“One of the best days of my life,” LeBron said in his postgame interview. “First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I’m super proud of him, our family is proud of him. For me personally, it’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn’t go to college. It’s just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he’s the first one to go college in my family. Super-duper proud, super emotional, but just super-duper excited and happy for his journey. Today was a proud day. I couldn’t lose today no matter the outcome of this game.”

In addition, LeBron continues to push the narrative to be the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA. Despite the naysayers, the James family will continue to live their best lives.