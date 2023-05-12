NBA Royalty In Southern California | Dennis Rodman’s Son Transfers To USC With Bronny James, While Kobe’s Daughter Natalia Bryant Shares Her Dorm Room With Euphoria Star Storm Reid. 

D.J. Rodman, son of Pro Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA rebounding great Dennis Rodman, has announced on social media that he’s transferring to USC, and the school confirmed it on Wednesday.



Rodman joins Bronny James as the other son of NBA royalty set to play for the Trojans in the upcoming season.

OFFICIAL: DJ Rodman is coming home! pic.twitter.com/cgrCi3bI7O — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) May 10, 2023

Can D.J. Rodman Ball?

The younger Rodman played the past four seasons at Washington State. The 6’6″ forward averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting 30 of 31 games for the Cougars last season.

Rodman plays on the wing, but he competes on the defensive end and on the glass — like his dad, although he’s not quite as athletic. He’s a versatile defender who will take on perimeter assignments and switch onto bigs in the post.

He’ll create second-chance opportunities with a nose for the ball as an offensive rebounder, and he’s capable of stretching the floor with an improving three-point shot.

Bronny is a McDonald’s All-American and recently played for Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit in Oregon.

The younger James’ decision was highly anticipated, and now that we know where he’s playing basketball, scouts and prognosticators are sharing their thoughts on what to expect from Bronny this season.

What Are They Saying About Bronny’s Decision To Play At USC?

“He’s a good two-way player,” a high-major college coach said after the announcement. “Plays really hard. Has good energy out there on the floor. Over the last two years, he’s really improved as a shooter. Really good in the midrange. Does a good job of being the guy but also being a complementary piece, too. Getting teammates involved, being a role player. He’s a scorer, but he can also distribute.”

Bronny and D.J. Rodman join a USC squad that finished 22-11 last year and finished third in the Pac-12 on their way to an NCAA Tournament berth.

Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 recruit in the country, is also a part of the Trojans’ freshman class. Returning from last year’s team is leading scorer Boogie Ellis, versatile defender Kobe Johnson, and the Pac-12’s block leader last season, Joshua Morgan.

The pieces are falling into place. pic.twitter.com/jTR1xsn9SG — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) May 11, 2023

“It helps a lot. He picked a good situation,” one NBA scout told ESPN. “You’re going to have the third-best perimeter defender guarding you, which is going to help with his ball handling. He’s a smart basketball player. He’s going to be able to drive and kick and make plays like that. And he can make shots. They’ve now got two guys who can drive and kick. Collier spends the first half feeling out the defense, and the second half he goes for the knockout. So he’ll set up Bronny, he’ll look for Bronny. And Bronny is good in transition, and he’s got two guys who can find him. It’ll very much accelerate his development.”

Kobe’s Daughter Natalia Has Been At USC Since 2021

Kobe Bryant’s first daughter has been part of the USC family since 2021. She’s currently pursuing a film degree and is sharing her room with Euphoria star Storm Reid.

That’s a lot of legendary NBA star power in one school, on and off the court.

Head coach Andy Enfield has a nice squad that could be at the top of the Pac-12 and make noise in the NCAA Tournament, provided players develop over the course of the summer and the season.