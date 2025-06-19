‘His True Colors Are Already Starting To Show’: 100 MPH Speeding Ticket Has Skeptical Fans Questioning QB Shedeur Sanders’ Rises Up Cleveland Browns Depth Chart

Shedeur Sanders has been performing well enough to be considered for the Cleveland Browns starting QB position by some accounts, and others say he is just holding his spot until the Cleveland Browns release him.

He’s been a huge hit with the local community and is the only reason why anyone is mentioning the Browns.

Until recently, the kind of character concerns that supposedly plummeted Shedeur to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft didn’t involve breaking the law in any way.

Shedeur hadn’t been arrested or anything deemed too egregious, but he did receive a speeding violation for driving one of his plush whips 101 miles per hour. The incident occurred shortly after a mandatory mini-camp.

Of course we have all gotten a speeding ticket, but when your name is Shedeur Sanders haters are looking for any reason to count you out and say, “I told you so.”

This isn’t the time for a slip up. First NFL camp success aside, he can’t afford to slip an inch.

According to reports, Shedeur can choose to fight the ticket in court, or he can pay a fine. Not too serious but social media reacted like it was game-changing news.

Social Media Haters Come For Shedeur’s Character Again

“His true colors are already starting to show,” said one skeptical fan. “Where are all the people glazing this guy now. This guy is a cancer. He could have killed someone. Any other 5th round pick would get cut immediately,” said another fan seemingly enraged that Shedeur got a speeding ticket.

One fan saw the ticket as another negative strike on Shedeur’s reputation, saying, “Another red flag to add to the stack.”

The sarcasm was also flowing.

“Wait, I thought he was the perfect dude with no flaws? The savior of Cleveland!” said one netizen.

So were backhanded compliments.

“This doesn’t make him a bad dude btw, just pointing out that he is what he is,” a fan added.

Shedeur Sanders has been impressing everyone at Cleveland Browns camp and moving up the depth chart, but a recent ticket for driving 100 MPH has fans taking shots at his character again and suggesting the incident could cost him a spot on the team. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Most of these negative comments are coming from those fans who have been wishing for Shedeur’s downfall with the Cleveland Browns with the same energy that they basked in the glory of his embarrassing draft fall.

Just five days ago, it was reported that Sanders was picking up incredible steam in camp and was positioning himself to leapfrog Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel into a starting position.

According to Mary Cabot of cleveland.com:

“After a bit of a slow start in spring practices, Sanders has come on strong over the past two weeks with plenty of completions, touchdown passes and grasp of the scheme,” Cabot said. “Granted, he’s still the fourth-team quarterback and has a long way to go. But he’s made significant strides during recent organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp, remaining alive in the competition.”

Despite the progress, Cabot added that Shedeur still had some mighty internal hurdles to climb before he actually took first-string snaps.

“He’s still a longshot to start on opening day, but if he knocks the Browns’ socks off during the preseason, he’ll at least remain in the conversation,” Cabot said. “It’s more likely that he’d make his way onto the field later in the season, but no one has been ruled out yet in the four-man competition among veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Sanders.”

Will Recent Speeding Ticket Affect Shedeur Sanders’ Standing In Browns QB Room?

Keeping his nose clean is also a part of that equation. Especially for a polarizing player such as Sanders who is the subject of someone’s piece of literature or video daily. Having awareness of your situation is a skill that all top quarterbacks have. Sanders didn’t sink his chances because he’s balling, but for a guy who was a fifth-round pick, which usually means the team is taking a chance on you, any negative publicity is bad publicity right now for the young, maligned signal caller. Something like this is the pain in the rear that the organization can use to cut ties. While the backlash would be strong, so would the support from fans.