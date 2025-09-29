‘No Way They Think That Midget From Oregon Is Legit Better Than Shedeur’: Fans Don’t Understand What Cleveland Browns Are Doing With QB Position

The Cleveland Browns are 1-3 with the one win being a fluke over the Green Bay Packers. As far as offensive production goes, 40-year-old starting quarterback Joe Flacco has the worst passer rating in the NFL and through four games Cleveland has the seventh-worst offense in the league, averaging just 280 yards per game.

While Cleveland, a franchise who has had just three winning seasons in the past 22 years, continues to toil at the bottom of the NFL, last season’s Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner and college program transformer, Shedeur Sanders, is left to walk around the sidelines with headphones on looking frustrated and knowing he can do a better job than the two quarterbacks supposedly ranked higher than him by the organization.



Sanders told us how confident he is that he can change things around when he was recently asked about his feelings towards having to run the scout team in practice.

Sanders showed humility and grace and was thankful for the daily reps, but also expressed a desire to be on the field because he knows he could be contributing to a team this season. Especially with all of the recent injuries to staring quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Flacco is 40 and he’s on the decline and one big hit away from being done for the season.

Shedeur Sanders Was Flustered On Sidelines Watching Cleveland Browns Get Blown Out

The cameras were right on Shedeur as he watched Sunday’s debacle against the Detroit Lions unfold and shook his head in disbelief

HEARTBREAKING: #Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders looked sad watching Joe Flacco and Dillion Gabriel from the sideline today.



💔💔💔



Cleveland’s quarterbacks have struggled significantly this season and Sanders believes he should be the starter.pic.twitter.com/L5fqiaxv7C — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 28, 2025

Social media commented on the situation, those who have always supported Shedeur’s talent and those who keep shouting that he’s a fifth round pick and should be buried on the bench without anyone questioning why.



Social Media Reacts To Shedeur Sanders On Sidelines

Backup Dillon Gabriel at least got to clean up for Flacco in the 34-10 loss to the Lions. Shedeur is seething inside but continues to play the good soldier.

“He should be starting by now but they want to use last preseason game to say he not ready 😭,” said one fan.

“The shadeur hate is ridiculous. The browns are trying to humble him. There’s no way they think that midget from Oregon is legit better than Shadeur,” said another.



Cleveland Browns Still Consider Dillon Gabriel A Better Option Than Shedeur Sanders

The midget that one fan is referencing is third-round pick Dillon Gabriel who is slotted ahead of Shedeur on the depth chart. Gabriel’s college career was nowhere near as impactful or auspicious as Sanders, but Cleveland, who never had anything close to a HOF signal caller in its history, felt he was a better option than Shedeur. The NFL didn’t punish Shedeur by allowing him to drop to the fifth round. They did a number on him by sending him to Cleveland where quarterbacks go to die.