“NIL And His Fam Is Rich” | Fans Question How Shedeur Sanders Accrued Million Dollar Car Collection Prior To $840K NFL Salary

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a lot like his legendary Hall of Famer father Deion ”Coach Prime” Sanders. The strong-armed quarterback carries Prime’s signature swag and flamboyance that earned him the nicknames “Prime Time” and “Neon Deion.”

Whether it be fashion, on-field presence or public persona, Coach Prime’s youngest son never misses an opportunity to show out for the cameras, much like his father during his playing days; and now as he leads the Colorado Buffaloes coming off the removal of his bladder due to cancer.



It’s no secret that Shedeur was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, but he has never once let it affect his work ethic or derail him in honing his craft. Shedeur also lives by the motto that his dad has always lived by, you look good you play good.

🚨🚨CRAZY🚨🚨#Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders reportedly has a car collection with a MILLION DOLLARS.



Rolls-Royce: $350,000

Lamborghini: $240,000

Maybach: $200,000

Dodge: $95,000

Corvette: $70,000

Tesla Cybertruck: $80,000

Mercedes: $55,000



Sanders salary this year $840K 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1V6UmPruEn — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 11, 2025

Shedeur’s Car Collection Has Folks Going Hmmm?

The Browns rookie who went 14-of-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut on Friday night, has always been of a bit of a car enthusiast. So, in many ways that’s why his is insane car collection shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Making only $840K this season after slipping to the fifth round, it has fans all over social media wondering how he can afford cars that equal $1.9 million in value.

“NIL and his family is rich,” one fan quipped.

“Being a nepo baby sounds like fun,” another fan said.

But he was met with a quick rebuttal …

“Well he did make about 5mil in college. So he had money before going into the pros,” another fan fired back.

“This man been a millionaire ever since he came out his mom’s womb… STOP IT.”

“And his dad is Deion Sanders so.”

Shedeur’s Car Collection is INSANE pic.twitter.com/fcetfABjs1 — Shedeur Sanders Zone (@shedeurfanzone) August 7, 2025

Shedeur Was Paid Handsomely While At Colorado

In leading the Colorado Buffaloes the last two seasons of his collegiate career, Sanders also raked in some big NIL deals. As part of his huge $6.5 millon NIL portfolio, Sanders landed deals with major brands like Nike, Gatorade, Beats By Dre, Google, 5430 Alliance and Mercedes-Benz to name a few.

So based on those numbers alone he could afford to have a car collection of this value.



Sanders Jersey Sales Have Been Through The Roof

While he’s only making $840K this season, which in many ways is low for an NFL player and especially for a quarterback of his talent and college success. Sanders is making that up with his jersey sales, with a whopping $250 million in sale thus far the talented gunslinger has already earned $14 million in commission.

Sanders ranks No.1 in rookie jersey sales followed by former Colorado teammate and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward who rank second and their and were the top two picks in April’s draft.