”Why Mike McDaniel Withdrew His Name’: Fans Say Reports Of Coaches Being Driven Away By Cleveland Owner’s Commitment To Starting Shedeur Sanders Is Just More Sabotage

The Shedeur Sanders bashing and blaming has begun again in Cleveland. According to recent reports, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s insistence that Shedeur Sanders be the starter next season, has driven potential head coaching candidate Mike McDaniel, among other head coaches, away from the Cleveland gig.

Owner Jimmy Haslam Said He Never Wanted Shedeur, Now He’s Getting Blamed For Supporting Him As Starter

See how that works? Even when Shedeur is nowhere to be seen, people find a way to blame him for the ills of the franchise. It couldn’t be because the organization is dysfunctional and McDaniel probably got spooked knowing the chaos that awaits him in Cleveland.

Sports reporter John Frascella posted his theory about why the former Miami Dolphins head coach reportedly withdrew his name from consideration.

Regarding the Cleveland Browns, this is only my OPINION, but I think owner Jimmy Haslam is telling head coach candidates that Shedeur Sanders has to start



That could easily be the reason why Mike McDaniel withdrew his name from contention



Regarding the Cleveland Browns, this is only my OPINION, but I think owner Jimmy Haslam is telling head coach candidates that Shedeur Sanders has to start That could easily be the reason why Mike McDaniel withdrew his name from contention Shedeur isn’t bad – I would actually start him for a full season as a one-year tryout – but you can’t tell potential candidates he HAS to start If you put him in a QB competition? Maybe, yeah. But otherwise? A new head coach is gonna want to evaluate quarterbacks and make their own final decision That’s why… in the end… I think the Browns are just gonna end up promoting defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to head coach. He knows the situation

The situation that is referred to here is one in which a commitment to Shedeur Sanders is in some way stopping the Cleveland Browns from finding a better QB. After all of these drafts and draft picks and the forty plus quarterbacks this franchise had brought in, fans find the owner finally committing to a direction with Shedeur (after saying he didn’t want him prior to Shedeur’s seven starts) unsatisfactory.

Part of the problem. Already making Sanders the blame for why the team and the franchise won’t be successful next season.

Fans React To Post Claiming Commitment To Shedeur Sanders As Starter Drove Mike McDaniel Away

Cleveland fans were high on Mike McDaniel coming in and toning up the quarterback room, identifying a franchise guy and improving the offensive side of the ball. However, 24 hours before his scheduled interview he withdrew his name from consideration. It’s possible that he had better offers. It’s not like the Browns are a prime destination for any coach or player. Reality often gets confused with fantasy in these moments and the pure obsession some people seem to have for Shedeur makes every situation in Cleveland a messy one.

“Uh…what? Now we’re just making shit up for being an incompetent franchise now? Passing the blame along to a 1st yr player?,” said one fan who found blaming Shedeur for the many things the Browns have done wrong since its inception laughable “That’s a strange speculation considering that AB didn’t stamp SS as the starter,” another skeptical fan added. “McDaniel saw green grass in Buffalo instead of going to a rebuilding project with Cleveland. If I’m a veteran coach, I wanna win now instead of build an offense from ground zero.”

There were fans who continue to ride with the narrative that Shedeur Sanders is a bad quarterback with no future.

“Prime example of why the Browns suck, just wasting years on obviously bad qbs. And letting those bad QBs drive the show and drive away other talent (notably coaches),” said one disgruntled fan who’s against Shedeur starting.

“When you see a franchise qb you’ll know, and if you know what a franchise qb looks like, you know it’s not SS,” another fan said.

“Shedeur was the worst rated QB in the entire league, stop with all this Shedeur cucking already it’s so washed up and pathetic! How much did they pay you to report this garbage, was it over $100!?,” a third anti-Shedeur netizen commented.

New Generation In Cleveland Wants Shedeur Sanders To Get His Shot

They were quickly challenged by a generation of fans who want to support Cleveland identifying Shedeur as the starter and moving all drama and speculation from the mix, so he can operate with a clear head, sound mind and body. And really turn this junkyard around.

“People saying Shedeur’s a bad quarterback, aren’t being honest. He played 7 games, watch his Highlight tape that means he’s actually very well suited for the NFL It’s just a matter consistency now…,” one fan insisted. “Yes, especially considering poor coaching and weak offensive weapons,” another agreed. “You can play the kid who galvanized the fans, or you can play the guy who embarrassed the fans,” added another fan who is ready to see what Shedeur can do and wouldn’t consider bringing Deshaun Watson back. Reports are suggesting that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s insistence on Shedeur Sanders being the starter next season is driving away potential head coaching candidates. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

It’s inevitable that anything surrounding the Cleveland Browns will now be related to Shedeur Sanders in some way. The most polarizing player in the NFL continues to encourage new episodes of “Stranger Things” online, every day.