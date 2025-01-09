NFL Player Shayon Green Says Stephen A. Smith Should Keep Using His $100M “Platform To Make Change” and Anthony Edwards Has $260M Reasons To “Grow Up Quick” 

Stephen A. Smith and Anthony Edwards can both be considered faces of their respective leagues. Edwards is the rising star for the Minnesota Timberwolves who has drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan. Smith is the world’s leading sports media personality, and he also commands a huge audience and has millions of fans.

Both have been in the news of late, Smith for his unfiltered takes, especially on his podcast, where he attacks social and social media inspired issues, such as the recent death of inmate Rashard Brooks who was beaten to death by prison staff in upstate New York.

Anthony Edwards Fined $100K For Using Profane Language During Media Interviews

Edwards for the words he chooses to use during live television post game interviews, which drew him a $100,000 fine from the league for a third infraction in a span of three weeks for using derogatory and offensive language, also directed towards fans.

This penalty was for comments Edwards (averaging 25.8 ppg, 5.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game) made after the Timberwolves rallied for a 113-112 victory Friday in Houston. The NBA said in the announcement that it was taking into account “Edwards’ history of using profane language during media interviews.”

He was fined $75,000 last Monday for public criticism of the officiating and using profanity after getting docked $25,000 for his comments in a Dec. 6 win at Golden State.

Edwards was also fined $35,000 on Nov. 17 for making an obscene gesture on the court.

Both were loud, but Smith manages to execute his point without cursing, a verbal tool which often makes people shut you out or get offended rather than comprehending the point.

Smith called for those prison officers and staff (who still haven’t been charged) to be perpwalked and he hasn’t ever hesitated to speak his mind — or change his mind for that matter — and you can’t really accuse him of playing it safe, because he’s rocked plenty of boats, especially back when social justice issues and discussions surrounding COVID pandemic were a daily conversation on ESPN.

Former NFL Defensive Lineman Shayon Green Says Stephen A. Smith Still Uses Platform For Change

Some people still have an issue with Smith using his platform to address issues such as police brutality, but former University of Miami and NFL defensive lineman Shayon Green appeared on The Shadow League’s “Locker Room” podcast. He thinks Smith has earned his right to speak on topics that extend beyond the world of sports.

“Stephen A. Smith has built a foundation for himself, a platform that most people of his era would ever have fathomed doing, especially being in this day and age,” Green said. “Hats off to Stephen A. Smith for making a difference and doing what he believes in.

“To see that on the opposite side it motivates me personally, so I think that’s fair in the long game. Use the platform to make a change,” Green added.

Freedom of expression is important, and the NBA is walking a constant tightrope when it comes to balancing player authenticity with the league’s desired image. Both Smith and Edwards work for huge companies in Disney and NBA.

Edwards is a young and spirited player, and some fans think the NBA is just picking on Ant-Man because his language becomes a legal and financial issue for the NBA when he drops F-bombs on live TV.

Shayon Green Says Anthony Edwards Needs To Grow Up and Represent As Face Of NBA: Stop Cursing In Interviews

Shayon Green, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2012 Brian Piccolo Award co-winner, says it’s Edwards that needs to straighten up and understand his position as a 23-year-old with a five-year contract worth $260 million in tow.

“Representation of yourself and the brand is the key,” said Green who in 2012 won the college award given annually since 1972 to the “most courageous” football player in the ACC. Piccolo was the 1965 ACC Athlete of the Year and played for the Chicago Bears before his career was cut short by cancer.

Green had to overcome four different major injuries before achieving his NFL dreams, twice tearing his right ACL, tearing his meniscus in his right knee. He also suffered a wrist dislocation forcing him to miss all or a major part of the 2009, 2010 and 2011 seasons.

He lasted just one season in the NFL and wants Edwards to understand the enviable position he’s in requires a certain public perception.

“Especially when you are of the caliber of the top of the top, the best of the best, you have to represent yourself in that manner …no profanity,” Green admonished. “Get right to the point. People on the other side really want to be in tune with what’s going on and for him to mature the way he’s going; I think the fines keep coming until he recognizes that things have to change.”

Green continued: “You have to hit people in their pockets for them to understand what’s really going on we are all here to make money it’s a business at the end of the day, represent yourself as you’ll represent the brand.”

“He going to have to grow up quick”

RELATED: Charles Barkley: Anthony Edwards Is Shooting Too Many Threes and The Only Thing He Has In Common With Michael Jordan Is ‘They’re Just Both Black’

Or just hit up Stephen A. Smith for some grown man talk 101. There’s a way to get your point across without pissing off corporations. Edwards has to learn that quickly.