“What’s the Next Evolution? The Next Twist?”: With Texas Hyperfocused on Stopping OSU WR Jeremiah Smith, Ex-NFL Player Says Ryan Day Can’t Have Lazy Game Plan

Ohio State is riding high as it prepares to meet a surging Texas Longhorns squad in the 2025 College Football Playoff semifinal at the 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on January 10th.

There are many analysts in the college football community that believe the two best teams left are Texas and Ohio State. However, the winner of that game will advance to the national championship game to meet the winner of Notre Dame and Penn State, two other brand names playing in the semifinals.

Ryan Day and Steve Sarkisian are both top-notch head coaches who were maligned at times for not meeting the expectations of the fans. They both have a chance at history. NFL free agent Stephen Weatherly joined The Shadow League’s “Locker Room” podcast to discuss the Buckeyes’ recent Rose Bowl domination of No. 1 Oregon (41-21) and the path ahead.

How Did No. 8 Ohio State Dominate No. 1 Oregon In Rose Bowl?

“One of the biggest things they were able to do was have consistent pressure up front,” said Weatherly, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round (227th overall) of the 2016 NFL draft and also played for the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, retiring in 2022 due to a knee replacement surgery needed.

He continued: “Being a defensive lineman/outside linebacker I know how devastating it can be to have unrelenting pressure. You can’t make your reads; you don’t see things when you’re supposed to. (Passing) windows that are supposed to be open are closed because you have edge pressure or, worse, a D tackle in your face. Oregon was unable to do that, and Ohio State was.”

Texas Top Defense Will Be All Over Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith

Weatherly did urge Ohio State to be willing to switch up the game plan when they meet Texas for what is sure to be a more competitive game.

Despite being a freshman, Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith totally dominated Oregon and after just 14 games was declared by Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly as the “best receiver in the country, and he showed it tonight.”

The young star who has already made Buckeyes Nation forget last year’s wide receiver sensation Marvin Harrison Jr., finished the night with seven catches for 187 yards — a career-high that broke the school record for most receiving yards in a game by a freshman — and two touchdowns. He was named Rose Bowl offensive MVP.

Stephen Weatherly Says Ohio State Will Have To Switch Up Offense Against Top Texas Defense

Weatherly, who understands how defenses game plan, expects Texas to really key on stopping Smith, and Ohio State’s ability to be versatile in their offensive approach will be the difference.

“You have shown one of your best weapons (Jeremiah) and a of course a strong run game up to this point,” Weatherly told “The Locker Room.” “You can choose to highlight it and keep going with a heavy dose of No. 4 (Smith), and once you get discombobulated hit them with the strong run game to stretch out the clock and eat it out.

“But your opponent will be prepared for this, so what’s the next evolution? The next twist?” Weatherly rhetorically asked.

Texas football is a top 3 defensive team in the country, ranking No. 2 nationally in total defense. The Longhorns also rank No. 1 in scoring defense and are top 10 in first downs allowed, tackles for loss, and passing yards.

Weatherly suggests that Ohio State utilize the play-action pass and misdirection often using its feature players as decoys.

Both teams, he says, will have to empty out the tank offensively and be willing to make huge game plan adjustments on the fly.

“I can’t keep something for the next game,” Weatherly says. “Have to use it all now, so if I was them, I would bring out everything I got to this point and have faith that we can come up with the next wrinkle next week Get the tight end involved in the seam, corner routes, things like that.”