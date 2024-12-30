“There Needs To Be a Perp Walk Now!”: Stephen A. Smith Demands Arrests Of 14 Staffers Involved In Savage Beating Death of Shackled Inmate Robert Brooks

More than a dozen prison officers and a nurse face termination over the death of Robert Brooks on Dec. 10 at the Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

Body cam footage from the vicious beating recently surfaced online, prompting widespread backlash. This is nothing we haven’t seen before, but such brutal police treatment of unarmed subjects hasn’t been in the forefront of the news it seems, since President Trump suggested he might pursue full immunity for cops who kill civilians in the line of duty during his campaign.

I know it’s late on a Friday at the end of the year, but I’m posting the video here so it’s easy for all to see. It’s simply some of the most depraved behavior you will ever see from officers of the law.



Firing isn’t enough. They beat Robert Brooks to death. pic.twitter.com/GsuSdOjcHG — Shabazz Stuart (@ShabazzStuart) December 28, 2024

Though it has not been made clear what led to the physical altercation, which egregiously occurred while Brooks was still in handcuffs, but Gov. Kathy Hochul has immediately called for the termination of the officers after an internal review.

Stephen A. Smith Wants Officers Who Beat Robert Brooks To Death Arrested

On Monday’s episode of ”The Stephen A. Smith Show,” a livid Smith called for the identification and arrest of the officers involved in the beating death of Brooks, a Black man incarcerated in New York.

ESPN commentator @stephenasmith weighs in on the body-camera video of Robert Brooks being fatally beaten by guards in a Marcy prison on Dec. 9.



“Where are the arrests?!” pic.twitter.com/U72ZI3kUgB — Luke Radel (@lukeradel) December 30, 2024

This comes after it was also discovered that at least three of the officers involved in the fatal beating were previously accused of assault, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

The officers were among 14 staff named by the Department of Corrections related to Brooks’ death. However, none of the officers have been charged with wrongdoing and that is leaving in very bad taste in the mouths of plenty of people who are tired of these kinds of incidents.

Smith called the recent incident worse than the infamous police beating of Rodney King and chokehold death of George Floyd.

Stephen A. Smith Can’t Understand Why No Charges Have Been Filed Despite Damning Video

The ESPN analyst didn’t feel that termination was a stiff enough penalty for the police involved.



Stephen A. Smith demands that the 14 prison staffers and officers who were involved in beating inmate Rodney Brooks to death be arrested and revealed to the public. (Screenshot Pix11/SAS Show)

“What the hell do you mean ‘termination’?” Smith said after reading a report that the officers could be fired. “Why aren’t they arrested now? It’s on video! You know who it is! You’ve articulated it’s 13 of them and a nurse! At the very least, where’s the arrest of the officers we saw choking him, lifting him up by the neck, kicking him, hitting him with a shoe, punching him in his midsection and beyond, kicking him in the groin? Where are the arrests? Excuse -my language — what the f-ck do you mean ‘termination’? Where’s the arrest? Why are they not in cuffs? Why is there not a perp walk with them walking into a courthouse, lawyered up, in front of a judge, having to give a plea or guilty or not guilty? Why has that not happened yet? Why not?

“I don’t give a damn about a termination! Bump a termination! Who cares? They need to be arrested now! There needs to be a perp walk now! We need their faces; we need to know their names; we need to show the world who they are! They’re murderers! They’re murderers! The video’s right there!”

Stephen A. Smith Brings Issue Of Severe Police Brutality

Smith went off. People often have their criticisms of Smith and many fans love to say that politics and social issues should be removed from sports when it soothes them, but Smith has been known to offer his opinion on any number of social issues and at one time his ESPN platform covered issues of police brutality and social injustice quite frequently, much to the chagrin of a certain demographic of fan.

Naturally the response to this “modern-day lynching” as New York State Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs described the beating to PIX11, has begun to swell.

Prison reform activists rallied in downtown Brooklyn Saturday, calling for justice following the inmate’s death while shackled and held down by a number of officers.

It’s good to see that Smith’s still got his chops for real issues that don’t directly affect sports but could use his platform to inspire justice, despite positioning himself for a 100-plus million-dollar payday with the worldwide leader according to reports, in the near future. Smith is sure to get some feedback for his stance on this non-sports related tragedy.