“This Is Such a Waste of Time”: Stephen A. Smith Viciously Dismisses LeBron James Breaking Michael Jordan’s 30-Point Record Because “He’s Played Seven More Years”

LeBron James passed Michael Jordan for most 30-point games in NBA history, but it took him 451 more games, which is a stat that those who are pro-Jordan in The GOAT discussion see as glaring.

Even Bron’s teammate Anthony Davis, a Chicago native who returned from an ankle injury to put up 18 points, 19 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks in the game, mentioned that “it took him (Bron) seven more seasons,” to break MJ’s record.

He was joking with James, who won a championship with AD in the NBA Bubble in 2020, but he was also putting some truth into the air.

Anthony Davis razzes LeBron James for passing Michael Jordan for the most career 30-point games in NBA history: “… It took him seven more seasons” pic.twitter.com/OJhoeqI8y6 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 4, 2025

Stephen A. Smith Downplays LeBron Breaking Jordan 30-Point Game Record

It’s the same truth that started a heated discussion between Stephen A. Smith and the “First Take” crew on Monday.

When discussing the impact of LeBron’s record-breaking performance on First Take, Smith — who has gradually become known as a LeBron hater for his refusal to elevate him above Jordan — immediately said, “This is such a waste of time.”

”Ya talking about a dude that played about 483 more games… Ok. He has played seven more years than Michael Jordan,” said Smith, dismissing the validity of Bron’s accomplishment.

Then SAS offered his own 30-point scenario which painted Jordan in a more favorable light.

“How about this 30-point record,” Smith began to co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Marcus Spears, “Did you know Michael Jordan averaged 30 points for his career Swagu? Did you know that Michael Jordan went seven straight years averaging 30? Did you know that?”

”Then I bring this stuff up and I’m hating. … I get irritated by certain things,” Smith said, barely giving anyone a chance to retort.

Smith Says LeBron’s Deficiencies Would Be Exposed In MJ’s Day: Sharpe and Spears Not Buying It

Smith went on to say that LeBron, who scored 21 points in a 119-115 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, would have struggled in Jordan’s era because of the physicality. Bron’s 73.6 percent career free throw shooting and a jump shot that was inconsistent for much of his career would have affected his game as well, according to Smith.

LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for the most 30 point games in NBA History pic.twitter.com/knrTSZMr5h — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 4, 2025

With that much-improved 18-foot jumper with 5:58 to play in the game, James reached at least 30 points in a regular-season game for the 563rd time in his career, breaking the record established by Jordan in 2003. Jordan set the record in 1,072 games over 15 seasons. James broke the mark in his 1,523rd game over 22 seasons.

His co-hosts pushed back, planting the flag in the ground for King James as GOAT, but Smith wasn’t budging and he also wasn’t buying LeBron’s comments that breaking the record was “humbling.”

After the Lakers won 119-102 at Crypto.com Arena for their eighth win in the past 11 games, Bron said, “Anytime I’m mentioned with any of the greats, and arguably the greatest ever to play the game, super cool. It’s someone I idolized in my childhood, and I wear 23 because of him. So, to know that I can sit here and be in the room or in the conversation or whatever it is, when you mention MJ, it’s just super-duper dope for me, being a kid from where I’m from.”

Stephen A. Smith Says Rich Paul Feels A Way About Him Choosing MJ as The GOAT

Smith mentioned that it’s LeBron and his team that has contributed to a public perception that he doesn’t like LeBron.



Stephen A. Smith says Michael Jordan is still the GOAT and LeBron James breaking his record for career 30-point games isn’t significant because it was done in over 400 more games. (Photo: Getty Images)

After prefacing his comment by saying how much he loves Rich Paul and they are brothers, Smith says in reference to the Klutch Sports Founder and CEO, “Y’all act like it’s an insult for LeBron James to be considered the second-greatest player of all time.”

This never-ending GOAT debate continues to fuel ESPN hoops discussion, and Smith is always riding for MJ, often at the expense of LeBron’s legacy.