“The Line Is Six Weeks” | Shaq Puts Expiration Date On Klay Thompson And Meg Thee Stallion Relationship, But Mike Tyson Begs To Differ

Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson is known for his marksmanship on the hardwood. For 13 seasons he teamed with Stephen Curry to form the deadliest shooting duo the NBA has ever seen. The duo became known as the “Splash Brothers” for their uncanny ability to hit long-range bombs from beyond the three-point line.

Now in Dallas, Thompson is a key component in the Mavericks’ title hopes. Led by Anthony Davis. Kyrie Irving (who’s out with a torn ACL) and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, the Mavs have all the ingredients to challenge the OKC Thunder for supremacy in the West, and Thompson’s shooting ability will be vital. Not only is Thompson shooting his shot on the court, he’s also doing so in his personal with the recent reveal that he’s now dating rapper Meg Thee Stallion.

Shaq Not Sold On Hookup

Meg and Klay couldn’t be more opposite; the former Washington State sharpshooter is usually pretty quiet and reserved and at times stoic. While the “Savage” rapper has a big personality that she isn’t afraid to express. To some they may look like the new power couple, but to others it’s just a flash in the pan, and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is one of those who doesn’t see the surprise connection lasting.

During a recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” when asked how long he expected the couple to last, the four-time NBA champion wasn’t too optimistic of anything long term.

“Six weeks. The line is six weeks.”

Mike Tyson Begs To Differ

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was also on the podcast, and he vehemently disagreed with O’Neal.

“That might last a long time. You know, six weeks ain’t nothing. She got that shot. So you’ve got to give her some credit. You got to give a little credit that he might got some staying power.”

Meg Lauds Klay’s Attitude And Approach

The couple has been seen on vacation together, in the gym and on the red carpet at Meg’s first annual Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala in New York. The foundation is committed to uplifting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities through education, housing.

At the event the “Big Ole Freak” femcee raved about her new man”

“This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

Maybe, just maybe they have the staying power needed to migrate the negative attention from the public they’ll always receive.