‘It Wasn’t Klay Thompson. Golden State Just Got Stale’: Now ‘Kookout Klay’ Can Exhale Because Playing With Draymond Green Can Wear On A Brother

When Klay Thompson departed ways with the Golden State Warriors, the only team he’d known in his illustrious NBA career, many believed the end was near for the former half of the “Splash Brothers.” After his record-breaking debut with the Dallas Mavericks, just maybe it was time to depart the Bay Area and do something different.

If Thursday’s first game of the NBA season was any indication, it’s quite possible the run in Golden State may have just gone stale.



NBA analysts said Klay Thompson was washed up, but maybe the antics of Draymond Green had killed his spirit. The former Splash Brother hit a record six threes in his Dallas Mavericks debut. (Photo: Getty Images)

Klay Thompson Hits Six Three Pointers In Dallas Mavericks Debut

In the Mavericks’ 120-109 season-opening win over the San Antonio Spurs, “Kookout Klay” hit six threes and scored 22 points. The six bombs were a franchise record for a Mavericks player in their debut, and proved why adding someone of Thompson’s caliber could help the reigning Western Conference Champions return to the NBA Finals and possibly raise the franchise’s second banner and first since 2011.

"Mavs blue looks good on me" 💙



Klay Thompson postgame with @ALaForce after knocking down 6 threes in his Dallas debut 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0gQDSX5ozD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 25, 2024

Thompson not only displayed the top-tier shooting prowess that made him an all-time great, but he also looked like the former two-way wing that was once of the better defenders in the league. Following the win, a relieved and somewhat elated Thompson told reporters:

“The feelings were a lot of nerves, anxiousness, for a few minutes, then you see one go through and you feel great. Great debut. It’s only one game in October, but it feels good to get the first one out of the way.”

Thompson also spoke on his four big threes that came after halftime, and how he wanted to knock them in after Luka set him up so nicely, and began running back before Thompson even knocked the shot down. In many ways it’s what he and former longtime teammate Stephen Curry used to do in Golden State.

“When you’re getting ready to shoot the ball and you’re that wide open, sometimes you overthink it,” Thompson said. “I heard Luka was running down the floor, though. Happy I made it, and made it not look stupid.”

KLAY THOMPSON TONIGHT:



22 POINTS

7 REBOUNDS

3 STEALS

6 3PM

54% FGpic.twitter.com/FbOgh7ydbD — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 25, 2024

Thompson’s Fit With Mavs Looked Seamless

After years of playing in a motion offense with the Warriors, Thompson’s fit in the Mavs style may actually be a better for him at this stage of his career. This is something Mavs owner Mark Cuban mentioned when the team signed Thompson this past offseason.

Cuban emphasized how it will be less running and coming off screens, but much more standing in the corner and being the recipient of Luka and Kyrie breaking down the defense and finding the open man.

Related: “Getting Cooked At Planet Fitness By Door Dash Driver”: A Pickup Game Turned Splash Brother Klay Thompson To ‘Washed’ Brother

That was definitely evident in the season opener, and It will likely continue and only get better throughout the trio’s time together on the floor.