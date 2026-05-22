‘An Expensive Lap Dance’: Fans Shocked That Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fathered Child With Dancer From His Strip Club, Now Owes $1M In Back Child Support 

Even in retirement from official boxing matches, legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. does a great job of keeping himself relevant. If it’s not him going to other countries to do exhibition boxing matches or being seen in on big shopping sprees, it’s him sitting courtside at an NBA basketball game.

The Grand Rapids native who’s made Las Vegas his home for many, many years is also pretty heavy in the “Sin City” nightlife. Mayweather has long been involved in the city’s strip club scene as one of the owners of those types of establishments. While these might be lucrative business ventures, it’s probably not a good idea to fraternize with the employees of the club, which is something the boxer allegedly did.

🚨 Floyd Mayweather had a baby with a dancer at his Vegas strip club and has been ordered to pay $1M in back child support https://t.co/WTmtPPcdhQ — TMZ (@TMZ) May 21, 2026

Mayweather Has Child With Stripper: Must Pay $933K Backpay and $32K Per Month

Per court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the now 49-year-old has been legally declared the father of a 4-year-old girl named Price Moorehead. As a result Money May was ordered to pay a lump some payment of $933,050 in back child support and $32,850 per month moving forward, TMZ claims.

Paige Moorehead, the mother of the child asked the courts to become involved in the matter in June 2023, as she claimed he was the father of then 18-month-old Price. She also claims that she and the former five-division champion were involved in an eight-year intimate relationship and upon learning that she was indeed pregnant he pressured into getting an abortion which she declined.

Floyd Mayweather reportedly had a baby with a dancer at his Vegas strip club. He’s been ordered to pay $1 Million in back child support and $33k a month. pic.twitter.com/GtZs2I4LTL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 22, 2026

Fans Have Plenty To Say About Pretty Boy Floyd

It didn’t take long for fans to chime in on the very brash Mayweather’s newfound situation.

“That’s an expensive lap dance,” a fan said. “She just hit the jackpot!!,” another fan said. “Floyd Mayweather throwing money around but not towards his own child. A million in back support while he flexes cash on Instagram. Priorities are wild. Guess dodging child support is the only opponent he won’t face in the ring. Embarrassing,” a fan quipped. “It’s crazy to see people like this buying planes and jewelry and throwing handfuls of cash around clubs still owing child support,” a fan mentioned. “Damn. Starting back on day zero with child support,” a fan said. “No wonder he has the fight coming up lol,” another fan replied. Money May Was Wilding In Vegas Before He Made The Baby With Stripper Floyd has had his share of legal issues over the years, some involving domestic violence, that he’s been able to avoid and rectify with the almighty dollar. Back in 2024, Mayweather was facing a lawsuit from a group of exotic dancers who worked at his Las Vegas strip club, Girl Collection. They alleged that “Money Mayweather” ran an oppressive and violent work environment. The lawsuit also claims that Mayweather underpaid the dancers and even publicly slapped one of them. The lawsuit was filed in Clark County, Nevada, and represents all of the strippers who have ever worked at the club. Exotic Dancers At Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas Strip Club Accuse $400M Boxing Champion Of Slapping Women, Intimidation and Stealing Tips In Bombshell Lawsuit

Floyd Mayweather and His Sister Deltricia Howard Accused Of Slapping Strippers At Their Club And Paying Below Minimum

Per reports, Mayweather co-owns the strip club with his sister, Deltricia Howard. A portion of his high income comes from the club. The dancers claim that Mayweather and Howard classified them as independent contractors instead of employees, which meant they didn’t get paid minimum wage for their hours.

According to the Plaintiffs, they were forced to hand over a percentage of their tips and pay out extra fees to other staff from their hard-earned wages, which their legal team claims violates the Fair Labor Standards Act.

In the lawsuit, it is alleged that Mayweather had control over when dancers could leave, and he also determined how much of their tips the club would keep.

Moreover, the dancers claimed that Mayweather and his sister often threatened and intimidated them. That vicious behavior continued they say, especially after the dancers attempted to file a federal lawsuit last year.

Stripper Jasmine Woodward Sues Floyd Mayweather In 2023

The lawsuit describes an incident after Woodward’s shift on April 23, 2023. She says that she approached Mayweather about “failure to pay her for the shifts that she worked earlier in the weekend,” and was met with “[a slap in the face] in front of other dancers and customers on the floor of the club,” according to TMZ.

Brittany Strauss, another dancer from the nightclub, joined the suit as a plaintiff in support of Woodward’s assault and battery claims.

Floyd Mayweather is facing a lawsuit for physical violence and a wage dispute gone wrong. The boxing world champion is being sued by Jasmine Woodward and Brittany Strauss, along with other exotic dancers who worked at Mayweather’s Las Vegas nightclub ‘Girl Collection’. (Source: Eyepix Group / Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather Denied The Claims

Mayweather attorney Felton Newell told The Athletic that the boxer “vehemently denies the allegations” and “looks forward to the opportunity to prove in court that these allegations are false.”

Mayweather has never been shy about promoting his strip club and he seems to draw no lines when it comes to interacting with his workers. At one point, “Money May” even dated one of his strip club dancers, who was a decade younger than him.

Floyd Mayweather Dated His Stripper Employee Anna Monroe

Brit-American Anna Monroe was in a relationship with Floyd Mayweather for a brief period. There were reports that they were even engaged, as they jet-setted around the world and Mayweather lavished her with gifts. However, that didn’t last long.

Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems.