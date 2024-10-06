Exotic Dancers At Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas Strip Club Accuse $400M Boxing Champion Of Slapping Women, Intimidation and Stealing Tips In Bombshell Lawsuit

Floyd Mayweather’s excess and lavish lifestyle is always on display as he earned his nickname “Money” years ago and continues to accumulate wealth.

Floyd has had his share of legal issues over the years, some involving domestic violence, that he’s been able to avoid and rectify with the almighty dollar. Mayweather’s latest quandary has the undefeated boxer facing a lawsuit from a group of exotic dancers who worked at his Las Vegas strip club, Girl Collection.

They alleged that “Money Mayweather” ran an oppressive and violent work environment. The lawsuit also claims that Mayweather underpaid the dancers and even publicly slapped one of them. The lawsuit was filed in Clark County, Nevada, and represents all of the strippers who have ever worked at the club.

Floyd Mayweather and His Sister Deltricia Howard Accused Of Slapping Strippers At Their Club And Paying Below Minimum

Per reports, Mayweather co-owns the strip club with his sister, Deltricia Howard. A portion of his exorbitant income comes from the club. The dancers claim that Mayweather and Howard classified them as independent contractors instead of employees, which meant they didn’t get paid minimum wage for their hours.

According to the Plaintiffs, they were forced to hand over a percentage of their tips and pay out extra fees to other staff from their hard-earned wages, which their legal team claims violates the Fair Labor Standards Act.

In the lawsuit, it is alleged that Mayweather had control over when dancers could leave, and he also determined how much of their tips the club would keep.

Moreover, the dancers claimed that Mayweather and his sister often threatened and intimidated them. That vicious behavior continued they say, especially after the dancers attempted to file a federal lawsuit last year.

Stripper Jasmine Woodward Sues Floyd Mayweather In 2023

The lawsuit describes an incident after Woodward’s shift on April 23, 2023. She says that she approached Mayweather about “failure to pay her for the shifts that she worked earlier in the weekend,” and was met with “[a slap in the face] in front of other dancers and customers on the floor of the club,” according to TMZ.

Her attorneys also wrote in the suit that she ran to the locker room in tears and Mayweather followed after her, shouting she “could not take a joke.”

Brittany Strauss, another dancer from the nightclub, joined the suit as a plaintiff in support of Woodward’s assault and battery claims.

Floyd Mayweather is facing a lawsuit for physical violence and a wage dispute gone wrong. The boxing world champion is being sued by Jasmine Woodward and Brittany Strauss, along with other exotic dancers who worked at Mayweather’s Las Vegas nightclub ‘Girl Collection’. (Source: Eyepix Group / Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather Denied The Claims

Mayweather attorney Felton Newell told The Athletic that the boxer “vehemently denies the allegations” and “looks forward to the opportunity to prove in court that these allegations are false.”

Sounds like a bit more going on here than just a strip club. Not saying at all that Mayweather and his sister were involved in the sex business or a strip club/brothel, but the management stye described by the strippers doesn’t make the club sound like one of Mayweather’s more reputable businesses.

Car washes, Strip clubs, dive bars, massage parlors — all great places to wash money. All places where owners treat workers terribly and often use them as expendable pawns in a game to circumvent tax laws and gain a financial advantage.

According to reports, the previous case was dismissed, but it has now been brought to state court, elevated in intensity and criminality with an additional claim that Mayweather physically assaulted one of the dancers.

Mayweather has never been shy about promoting his strip club and he seems to draw no lines when it comes to interacting with his workers. At one point, “Money May” even dated one of his strip club dancers, who was a decade younger than him.

Brit-American Anna Monroe was in a relationship with Floyd Mayweather for a brief period. There were reports that they were even engaged, as they jet-setted around the world and Mayweather lavished her with gifts.

However, that didn’t last long. Currently, the boxing legend has been in a relationship with Gallienne Nabila since 2021.

(Getty Images/Screenshot YouTube)

No need to open old wounds or attack Mayweather’s character, but his history with past relationships hasn’t been the smoothest. There’s a pattern there, which suggests that the way his dancers say they were treated can’t be dismissed without a proper investigation.

Floyd has always been an enigma of sorts. You cannot escape the domestic abuse conviction when mentioning Floyd Mayweather’s name.

Floyd Mayweather Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail For Beating Wife

He served a 90-day jail sentence and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, a 12-month domestic-violence program and pay a hefty fine. Damage was reportedly done not only to his child’s mother, but also psychologically to the children according to court documents.

What makes it worse is that Mayweather is very well known for his objectification of women, routinely parading them around like a flock of peacocks that he disregards just as quickly. It does nothing to help his reputation and dismiss the memory of the domestic violence charge. And with the opening of his gentleman’s club, Girl Collection, in Las Vegas, it was clear that he had no issue with how his actions create a negative brand towards femininity.

Mayweather’s reputation has escaped the long arm of the law since that incident, but now these new allegations are surfacing that cast a dark light on one of his proudest endeavors.

Related: Half Of The Highest-Paid Athletes Of The Decade Are Black (theshadowleague.com)

In the meantime, Mayweather who recently put his 2017-purchased French Modern-style Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $48M will continue to get in the ring for an exhibition when the money is right, promote rising star Gervontae “Tank” Davis and roll with the punches.