Eric Moulds Flagged With Bombshell Lawsuit Claiming NFL Star ‘Targeted Single Mothers Who Were Buffalo Bills Fans’ With Hush Money To Keep Dirty Secret

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Eric Moulds was sued in a complaint filed in New York State Superior Court on Tuesday by an unidentified woman who claimed that the NFL star pursued a sexual relationship with her, allegedly knowing that he had an incurable condition. The lawsuit alleges Moulds did this to several other women and specifically “targeted single mothers who were Buffalo Bills fans living in Western New York.”

According to the lawsuit filed on Dec. 10, Moulds began contacting the woman on Instagram back in 2018. After five years of exchanging text messages, their communication elevated into what the plaintiff describes as a “long-term romantic relationship.”

Eric Moulds Allegedly Flew Accuser Out To North Carolina Several Times

Moulds allegedly offered his services as an athletic trainer and arranged for the woman to travel from her home in upstate New York to his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. The two never engaged in any fitness training, instead they reportedly went right into developing “a sexual relationship.”

The woman claims she got flown out to see Moulds on several occasions after their initial encounter.

By November 2023, the pair reportedly had their last documented sexual encounter, which the lawsuit states was “unprotected.” Shortly after, the woman says she began experiencing symptoms in December 2023 and later tested positive for herpes simplex virus type 2, which causes genital warts.

She ended up testing positive for herpes after having no other sexual partners, according to the lawsuit, and after some investigation, Moulds’ alleged actions with other women were discovered.

Moulds has also been “sued by several women for knowingly spreading herpes over a decade ago,” according to the lawsuit.

This disease affects an estimated 491 million people between ages 15 and 49 in the world, but Moulds allegedly never disclosed that he had an STD.

The woman claims in court papers that in January of 2023, she finally gave into Moulds’ advances and accepted the former star wide receiver’s offer for an “all-expenses-paid” trip to hook up with him in North Carolina. The meeting sparked a sexual relationship that lasted until that fateful day in November 2023.

Social Media Goes In On Eric Moulds After Lawsuit Surfaces

Former NFL Star Eric Moulds Accused Of Spreading Incurable Disease To Various Women In Lawsuit

The unidentified victim alleges Moulds “knew or should have known he had a sexually transmitted disease.”

They way she claims she found out that Moulds had herpes and was possibly spreading it to other women and not telling them they had it was via a phone call. The accuser says Mould’s pregnant fiancée of eight years got in touch with her in December 2023 and advised her to get tested because “other women whom (Moulds) has relationships with had been transmitted diseases by him.”

We are in the process of gathering information/evidence and will be responding to the complaint, which we will vigorously defend,” Frank LoTempio III, Moulds’ attorney, told Newsweek. “I will have more information and comments once the litigation process starts.”

The woman also alleges that Moulds’ attorneys offered to “buy her silence,” asking her to drop the lawsuit for a bag. That system of paying off women allegedly was his MO. The lawsuit claims that previous women infected by Moulds, a first-round draft pick by the Bills in 1996, were paid off and forced to sign nondisclosure agreements about their relationships with Moulds, who played 12 seasons in the NFL, including one-year stints with the Texans and Titans,

LoTempio told the Buffalo News all of the accusations contained in the lawsuit are “false.”

Who Is Eric Moulds?

After staring at Mississippi State, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound vertical playmaking threat was an elite receiver during his NFL career, raking in 675 catches for 9,096 yards and 48 touchdowns while being selected to the Pro Bowl three times, in 10 seasons with the Buffalo Bills, before retiring in 2007.

“I will respond once we get properly served, and defend this, probably to the point of a trial,” LoTempio said.