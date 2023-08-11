Undefeated Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. Provides Food, Housing, And Shelter To People Impacted By Maui Wildfires

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has stepped up to help the people impacted by the wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The undefeated (50-0) 15-time champion paid for over 100 people to fly to safety from Maui to Oahu and paid for hotels, food from local restaurants and clothing for several weeks while they deal with the loss of family members, homes, and possessions.

Floyd Mayweather is stepping up in a huge way for over 100 people displaced by the horrible wildfires in Maui.



He’s not only paying for almost 70 families to fly to safety but also providing them with a place to stay, food to eat, and clothing to wear. pic.twitter.com/XMYENpaZki — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 11, 2023

“Money Mayweather” Doesn’t Only Spend On Himself

Mayweather’s nickname is “Money,” and while he is known to splurge extravagantly, he also gives to those who are less fortunate. The aid provided to the people impacted by the Maui wildfires is another example.

At last count the death toll is at 55 with countless others injured. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the fire could be the worst national disaster in the state’s history.

“We will continue to see loss of life,” the first-term Democrat said at a news conference, adding that rebuilding could take years and will be costly. “It will take time to know the full extent, but it will be in the billions of dollars, without a doubt.”

The entire west side of Maui is without power and water. President Joe Biden has declared a “major disaster” in Hawaii and ordered federal aid to areas affected by wildfires. The town of Lahaina on Maui, a popular vacation destination for honeymooners, has been completely destroyed.

The state of Hawaii is made up of over 137 islands. The eight major islands include: Maui where the wildfire is being contained, Oahu, where Mayweather Jr. paid for the displaced people to go and where the state capital of Honolulu is located, The Big Island, Kauai, Lanai, Molokai, Nihau, and Kahoolawe.

Other Athletes Stepping Up

Mayweather isn’t the only professional athlete offering to help people on Maui. Golfer Colin Morikawa has pledged $1,000 per birdie he makes in the FedEx Cup playoffs to aid recovery on Maui.

“Maui has always held a special place in my heart – my grandfather owned a restaurant called The Morikawa Restaurant, on Front Street in Lahaina,” Morikawa said in an Instagram post announcing his plans. “The people of Hawaii are going to need all the support that we can give them. During the course of the playoffs, I’m going to donate $1000 for every birdie that I make.”

The playoffs began Thursday at the the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Morikawa made six birdies in round one, so he’s off to a good start.