Boxing Has Enough Problems And, Floyd Mayweather Fighting John Gotti III Again Makes Things Worse

The sport of boxing is called the hurt business for a reason, and recently, it’s because fans and casuals alike are disappointed in the outcomes. From the lackluster Shakur Stevenson win over Edwin De Los Santos to many believing that boxing debutante and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was robbed in his fight against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, fans remain skeptical of boxing.

Let’s not even bring up the overhyped snoozer of a fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.

Now another potential “L” is returning to boxing, and that is the rematch exhibition bout between Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. and John Gotti III. Set for February 2024 on pay-per-view via the Zeus Network, aligning with the Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, Mayweather, a former five-division world champion, announced the matchup on his Instagram, signaling another bombastic step in his post-professional boxing career.

Why Gotti Again?

This rematch comes after their initial encounter in June 2023, which ended in notable chaos after six rounds of intense competition, marked by holding and trash talk that swerved into racist territory. The original fight, held in Florida, was characterized by its ill-tempered nature, ultimately leading to its closure by the referee in the sixth round.

The upcoming rematch between Mayweather and Gotti III is not just a regular boxing event; it symbolizes Mayweather’s continued evolution in the business of boxing and pushing the parameters of how to make money in retirement. It is undeniable that Mayweather understands the art of spectacle and his ability to draw significant attention against fighters with little to no pedigree for a glorified sparring session is nothing short of amazing, especially as he is paid handsomely for it.

The choice of Super Bowl weekend for the rematch showcases Mayweather’s flair for timing as the convergence on his home city of Las Vegas during an international event is all upside for the very weak bout. Floyd still caters to the hope many fans hold that a boxing nobody with popularity has a chance to topple the best boxer-businessman in history.

Milking The Cow

It is a foregone conclusion that they will lose; however, Mayweather has been milking this proposition to the benefit of his wallet but to the detriment of a sport that demands real fights from currently active professional boxers. Sure, he will more than likely use the opportunity to showcase his stable of Mayweather Promotions fighters, but sans a credible main event, the fight reeks of a money grab.

Although their first bout had a chaotic ending that many want to see reignited for its sheer entertainment and spectacle value, the fight is fundamentally wrong for a sport needing an equally matched fight.

As the boxing community and sports enthusiasts are pandered to with this rematch, it’s clear that this event will be a testament to Mayweather’s ability to generate income at the highest levels​​​​​​​, even at the expense of the sport he loves​​.