John Gotti III Receives Six-Month Suspension For Mayweather In-Ring Brawl | With Racist Overtones, Why Is A Rematch Possible?

The fallout from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. John Gotti III bout was swift and mainly felt by Team Gotti. The Florida State Athletic Commission suspended John Gotti III for six months as punishment for his post-fight aggression after referee Kenny Bayless stopped their exhibition boxing match last Sunday.

Gotti III, the grandson of notorious mob figure John Gotti, has embarked on a mixed martial arts and boxing career and hit the lottery as an opponent on the Mayweather exhibition tour. Gotti’s frustration with the incessant trash-talking from Mayweather as he was getting the best of him sparked an in-ring melee that took several minutes to contain at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

“The DBPR Florida Athletic Commission took immediate action the evening of Sunday, June 11, and suspended John Gotti III for six months,” confirmed a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which oversees the Boxing Commission.

Gotti Got Gutter

Mayweather did not get sanctioned due to the incident, as he shouldn’t have since he was receiving the unprofessional shenanigans from Gotti. However, despite the in-ring debacle, reports are that the fight might be rebooked based on the renewed beef mainly coming from Gotti.

TMZ reported that Gotti and Mayweather have already discussed the potential rematch, which could be very lucrative given the toxicity between the two. However, Florida is not likely to be the venue unless they are willing to wait until at least December and the expiration of Gotti’s suspension.

“It seemed to me Gotti didn’t really want to fight until the fight was called off. He got aggressive as if he really wanted to take Floyd out, but when the fight was actually taking place, he didn’t have that energy, he really didnt,” Antonio Tarver said to TMZ Sports the day after the fight. “It was entertaining; Floyd showing out as usual but it was no match but the energy was in the crowd and if you were looking for that, you got it.”

Hype Over Substance

Although jarring, this is not the first time the boxing business has seen an in-ring unsanctioned brawl.

“Riddick Bowe and Andrew Golota, that was a melee,” Carver continued. “Floyd with Zab Judah was kind of the same thing but I don’t think it’s happened in an exhibition before. Last names matter, and I think with these two huge brands it brought a lot of energy. “At every exhibition, a real fight breaks out. Gotti was the instigator. If anybody was at fault here, it’s the Gotti camp. I think a rematch is definitely in store … Can you imagine Madison Square Garden, the big house?” Joseline Hernandez arrested for beating the brakes off of Big Lex..



The other fight could be between Gotti’s sister, Victoria, and Mayweather’s daughter Yaya, who have beef in the aftermath of the melee. She went online immediately after and went on a racist rant against Mayweather, his grandson, and rapper NBA Youngboy, the child’s father. Reality stars Joseline Hernandez and Big Lex also had a scuffle backstage during the fight that went viral, and many would like to see them also battle in what is becoming an extended saga of drama.