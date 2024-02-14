Money Mayweather Dropped A Light Mil On A Super Bowl Suite Before Handing Uncle Sam $18 Mil For Taxes | Oscar De La Hoya Calls Check “Not Real”

Floyd Mayweather is the most successful boxer-businessman ever and as such that comes with real bills. If the term paid the cost to be the boss was a person, Floyd Mayweather’s diminutive silhouette would be one of the leading examples and he recently showed what being “Money” is really like.

Mayweather took to Instagram to show his 30 million followers what he had to do to stay compliant with Uncle Sam during tax season, and it’s a knockout amount at over 18 million dollars. Mayweather posted the check to the Department of the Treasury on his IG to compliment a humble brag about his phenomenal Super Bowl seats.

“Just before I paid that light million and change for that little Super Bowl stuff, I had to pay the IRS aka Uncle Sam $18,047,181,” the champ posted to his Instagram last Friday. “This is what I owed in taxes while I’m retired so just imagine what I was paying when I was activated.”

In an earlier post, the Las Vegas resident posted a wire transfer of $850,000 he sent to secure his suite for Super Bowl LVIII, which he said all in cost him $1,131,000.00.

“I don’t kiss a**, and I never have to beg for nothing, especially not to get a Super Bowl suite. I don’t mind accepting invites at times, but one things for sure…The person that’s paying does all the saying. Therefore I get My Own seats and suites so I can do what I want and invite who I want! I’m blessed to be taking 34 people to experience the 1st Super Bowl in Las Vegas!”

Floyd Mayweather reveals the $18 million check he paid to the IRS, which he owed in taxes 😳 pic.twitter.com/bb2ttcblZG — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) February 9, 2024

Most people will never see 18 million dollars in their lifetime, let alone give that to the government for tax season. However, in retirement, Mayweather has made more than most active boxers in part due to his reinvention of the exhibition and his multiple verticals that leverage the last name he and his paternal group made famous.

Last year, Mayweather “fought” twice, facing British fighter and TV star Aaron Chalmers in London in February 2023 and John Gotti III in June 2023. Mayweather reportedly earned up to 40 million dollars for his bout against Chalmers at the enormous 02 Arena. He is also reported to have made $25 million for his fight against John Gotti’s grandson, as during both fights, he had multiple revenue streams other than his purse under his Mayweather Promotions.

Mayweather still holds the top four financially successful pay-per-view boxing events in history, with his better-late-than-never lackluster mega-fight against Manny Pacquaio drawing 4.6 million PPV buys. His fight against crossover MMA star Conor McGregor came in second, his fight against Canelo Alvarez came in third, and his legendary grudge match against Oscar de la Hoya was fourth.

Not to be an ass but where are the routing/tracking numbers to that check? Sorry but that’s not real haha — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) February 10, 2024

His old rival, the “Golden Boy,” had an opinion of Mayweather’s apparent financial transparency, and he called the check he delivered to the IRS “not real.”

“Not to be an a** but where are the routing/tracking numbers to that check? Sorry but that’s not real haha,” De La Hoya posted to Twitter.

In this life, two things are certain: death and taxes. In the case of Mayweather, you have to add two more: some beefs never die, as in the vibrantly hateful relationship he has with Oscar De La Hoya, and that in the world of “Money,” he’s going to show you how to win while losing during tax season.