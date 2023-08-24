Floyd Mayweather Embarrassing Rappers In The Ring Now? Blueface Gets Owned In The Dog House While His Pregnant Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Is Hushed By “Money”

Floyd Mayweather is officially in the mockery business. Not because he is taking exhibitions and schooling boxing newbies for millions but because he is making newly christened “influencer boxers” look extremely foolish now for fun.

Recently, a video showing Mayweather sparring with Los Angeles-based rapper Blueface emerged on social media, with Mayweather showing no mercy to the “Thottiana” artist. Additionally, Blueface’s very pregnant on again, off again girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, was up on the ring apron in her man’s corner to show support but was hushed by a focused Mayweather, intent on teaching Blueface the difference from “TBE” or “The Best Ever” and an influencer turned boxer.

The Massacre

During the massacre of a sparring session, the ever-charismatic and very pregnant Chrisean Rock attempted to support her man while he was trying to avoid the multiple blows thrown by Mayweather that met their mark. However, Mayweather wanted her to know there was no quarter in the “Dog House,” the nickname for the gym he owns called the Mayweather Boxing Club.

“Yeah combo, get out of there baby, move around,” Rock said from ringside. Through the headgear and focus, Mayweather addressed Rock directly. “Stop, stop, leave it alone,” and later, “Cheering don’t win fights, fighting do.”

At some point while Mayweather and Blueface were engaging close to the corner that Rock was standing in, she was picked up and moved so that she wouldn’t get accidentally hit during any of the action.

Blueface faces an influencer, Salt Papi, on the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis headlined Misfits x DAZN card in October. The sparring shows how seriously Blueface is taking the bout. However, it only adds to the confusion of boxing fans who have been highly critical of his newfound hobby of exhibition fights.

The Heist

Although it was a sparring session only, Mayweather never entertained non-traditional boxers outside of Conor McGregor, who he had a super fight with back in 2017. Since then, Mayweather has held seven exhibition fights across the globe against influencers like Logan Paul, Deji Olatunji, Aaron Chalmers, and his last against John Gotti III.

Back in March, Mayweather dropped a graphic on social media showing all the countries in which he would be performing exhibition matches, calling his exhibition tour “The Heist” and labeling the events “legalized bank robberies.”

“This is what my 2023 looks like so far,” Mayweather said on Instagram in March. “Five exhibitions in five countries in nine months. And if any of these exhibitions don’t happen, I still get paid. I’m the most active hustler in boxing, my money is guaranteed.”

Add reality check trainer to Blueface to that list of hustling the game, and Mayweather has created a very unconventional new lane in his retirement.