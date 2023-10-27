‘Matt I Run This Program, Y’all Just Here To Work’: Blueface Reminds Matthew and Kelly Stafford That He Runs LA, Will They Have To Check In Now?

Kelly Stafford, wife of L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, was not a fan of Blueface’s behavior in his suite at SoFi Stadium last Sunday. In video that has since gone viral, Blueface proposed to his girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis and then proceeded to celebrate in his suite with strippers and stacks of cash.

It’s Only Entertainment

“So this is our in-game entertainment. This is our game day experience,” Kelly said on her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank.” “And if you guys didn’t see it, it’s strippers in a suite and in the middle of the game. People throwing money at them. “Here’s my thing. Again, can’t control it. I’m going to therapy, my therapist says, ‘You got to remove yourself from things you can’t control.’ I can’t control the crowd noise. I can’t control that we have strippers at the game.”

Not really sure what’s got her so upset. It seems that based on her comments, she has a tough time being in environments that she can’t control to her specifications. She mentions crowd noise.

Can’t Control Every Environment

Kelly has been with Matt since their days at University of Georgia. She’s been to her share of football games, and she’s still bothered by crowd noise?

As for Blueface, that’s not maybe what others would do. But as far as I know, once you pay for the suite you can do what you want once it’s not illegal. Nobody from SoFi put a stop to the activity inside the suite, so it just seems like she’d prefer something else.

“But what I am so mad about is this is supposed to be a family experience coming to a football game. There were children in the suites next to them,” she continued. “You know what I’m saying, but if you have that kind of stuff happening at games, adults are not going to bring their kids.”

An NFL game is a “family experience”? According to whom?

Between the excessive drinking, foul language and fights. What kind of family experience is that?

It seems that semi nude women is really what her issue is. But you can’t moralize people’s behavior. No matter how much she would like that to be the case.



Blueface Says He Runs LA, Staffords Are Visiting

Blueface, a native of LA and former star high school quarterback at a high school in the San Fernando Valley area, responded and expressed how deeply he didn’t care what Mrs. Stafford thinks on his X account.



According to the MILF Music CEO, the Stafford’s are just visiting his hometown to work.



It was loss after loss for Kelly Stafford that day as her husband’s Rams lost to the Steelers that day, dropping to 3-4. The Rams will be in Dallas on Sunday to take on the Cowboys and Matthew Stafford will need all of his focus to have a chance at winning that game.