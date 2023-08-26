Rapper-Turned-Boxer Blueface Stabbed In Gym Altercation | Now Off The Misfits Influencer October Boxing Card Headlined By Logan Paul

The world of influencer boxing is getting weirder and more dangerous, as one of its celebrity combatants got stabbed in a gym altercation. Los Angeles-based rapper Blueface, Johnathan Porter, was stabbed by an unknown assailant on Wednesday, Aug. 23, ahead of his planned October bout against fellow influencer Salt Papi.

Although the injury isn’t life-threatening, Blueface is now off the Misfits x DAZN fight card.

Blueface claims a random man came to the gym and stabbed him, and now he will no longer be able to fight in his boxing match on October 14th pic.twitter.com/LDN2tdZEZe — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 23, 2023

What Happened?

The attack reportedly happened Wednesday at the Kaminsky Boxing Gym in Reseda, California, at 10:30 a.m. Surveillance footage showed Blueface, who was clearly in full boxing training, approached by a man in a white tank top. As the man comes, another man, his trainer David Kaminsky, stands in the middle, trying to protect Blueface. However, Blueface steps around the buffer and begins unleashing right and left hooks at the man, who starts stumbling backward.

Next, as Blueface backs off, the man reaches for something in his pocket, which is not seen on the camera, while Blueface goes back to hitting a heavy bag in the foreground. Per TMZ, the man reportedly charged Blueface, saying, “I’m gonna kill you.”

The man also came with an apparent Rottweiler dog to the gym.

“The mother****er came up talking about, ‘you want to fight?’ ” Blueface narrates the surveillance video he shared on his social media. “I’m looking like, ‘Who the fk are you?’ He keeps approaching me with this look in his eye and I know that look. All right, he’s on some sh*t.”

Blueface shows off his stab wound 🔪😳



pic.twitter.com/lMwOAL8wTG — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) August 24, 2023

Blueface The Boxer

The video cuts off, but Blueface reportedly is stabbed and subsequently taken to the hospital. He showed his injuries, which included a puncture wound to his body. The 26-year-old posted a caption on his Instagram, explaining why he chose to drop out of the fight.

“I won’t be able to fight October 14th due to a injury won’t have enough time to heal don’t say I ducked none bro came with a dog an a knife at 10am.”

Blueface was supposed to fight on the Misfits influencer boxing card headlined by Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. He has a 1-0 professional record after defeating Ed Matthews via knockout in April in the UK at Wembley Arena. Blueface also has fought in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships and recently video leaked that showed him getting schooled in the ring by boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather.