Blueface Calls Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s Wife “Karen” And Warns Him To “Get Your Wife … Before I Get Disrespectful”

Rapper Blueface’s double stunt at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game went viral when he filmed himself with exotic dancers and proposing to his girlfriend at a private suite at the game. However, Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams QB Matt Stafford, took offense at the display and let the world know on an epic rant.

However, Blueface heard the criticism and clapped back at Kelly, calling her a “Karen,” and saying he did not get kicked out of the game.

A spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times on Thursday that SoFi Stadium and the Rams “do not condone the lewd behavior and did not give permission for it. When stadium officials were made aware of the situation, security was sent to the suite. Blueface and his companions were allowed to remain at the game and no further inappropriate activity occurred.”

Nevertheless, Blueface felt the need to clap back.

“Karen on here smh I paid for the suite if I wanted you in the suite Kelly I could have paid for that as well your nephews an daughter have seen worse on instagram if they are already on there welcome to LA,” Blueface posted with the audio of Kelly Stafford’s rant against him. “Somebody tell Mathew stafford wife I been in LA longer then her an Matt I run this program yall just here to work an make a living when y’all retire an go back to yo nice life I’ll still be here in LA at the rams games I don’t care how you feel about it I did not get kicked out no game stayed the entire time ain’t nobody tell me none,” Blueface posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.”

Double Down

Blueface doubled down, announcing with several posts that he would do it again if he felt like it. He also advised Matthew Stafford to “get your wife, bro, before I get disrespectful.” He also said that the attention should have been on Stafford for the 24-17 loss to the Steelers

“I’ll be at the next game if I want to in the suite having my way as usual. “They should be happy I came an raise the hype for the rams game there was no rams fans their how the steelers get more people to come out to a away game then the home team “Cuz I could talk about how y’all lost the game an what Matt could have done better as a QB that’s what his wife needs to be talking about my antics ain’t lose us the game.”

Ouch.

Kelly Stafford’s Rant

Kelly Stafford made headlines for her criticism of Blueface having exotic dancers twerking in his private suite at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.

“It makes me not want to take my kids to the game because I’m like, ‘What’s going to happen next?'” Kelly Stafford said on “The Morning After” podcast. “What I’m so mad about, this is supposed to be a family experience, coming to a football game. There were children in the suites next to them. You know what I’m saying?

“I have four daughters who are looking at this,” she continued. “My nephews who are older have Instagram, they were at the game, and they were like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Look what’s going on here.’ They found it. And my daughters are sitting right next to them. They were like, ‘Mommy, there’s a lot of b-tts here.’ I go, ‘B-tts? What are you talking about?’ “And then I got sent it and I was like, ‘Oh.’ So my daughters saw that. Not OK. And not OK that my nephews saw it either.”

Although Blueface apparently was reprimanded for the antics, Kelly wants SoFi Stadium to prevent this from happening again.

Blueface certainly knows how to stay polarizing, and now he has brought that energy to the Rams.