“Honestly I Wish Tyson Didn’t Bow Down To The $10 Mil’: Did Mike Tyson Just Admit That His Loss To Jake Paul Was Fixed?

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight left a bad taste in the mouth of many boxing fans. Rumors of the fight being fixed and footage of the fight suggests Tyson held back from inflicting any real damage to the YouTube bloviator. A recent post by @trysta_krick on Threads might finally confirm what we all thought…straight from the horse’s mouth.

With rumors of a fight with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather possibly in the future and a November match with boxing star Gervonta “Tank” Davis being confirmed with a recent press conference, Paul has his sights set on an even bigger pay day. In between his busines endeavors and trying to create build up for his next fight, he allegedly took to social media to proclaim himself, “the best boxer in the world.”



(Screenshot @trysta_krick/Threads)

Jake Paul Disses Mike Tyson, Proclaims Himself Best Boxer?

A graphic shows an alleged social media post by Paul, proclaiming himself the best boxer in the game and disparaging the former champion.

“I am now officially the best boxer int the world and no one can tell me anything. I only have one defeat and 12 wins which includes the great Mike Tyson. People thought he would beat me too but I completely beat his ass and now people are quiet and they can’t even give me anyone to fight.”

Mike Tyson Allegedly Responds To Jake Paul: Says He Was Paid $10M To Throw Fight

Even though, nobody takes him serious as a pugilist, Tyson must have been fed up with the show now that the check has fully cleared and shut down Paul, possibly even exposing him as the total fraud and elite hustler that many people believe him to be.

Tyson, allegedly responded in a post of his own, saying “STU! You gave me an extra $10 million so that I lose the fight. So stop acting liek you won that fight. You treated the fight like one of your YouTube videos!”

One netizen on X accused the person who posted the graphic of fabricating it, saying “ya gotta be better than this. I can’t find proof either of these tweets ever existed.”

Social Media Reacts To Unconfirmed Post Showing Exchange Between Jake Paul & Mike Tyson

Most fans didn’t care one way or the other. The post said most of the things that plenty of fans believe and have wanted to say. Prior to the fight ever taking place several analysts and former boxers alluded to hearing that the exhibition fight between Jake Paul and Iron Mike Tyson would be a fixed fight. Tyson would take the L, make a huge bag because his pockets are strapped and Paul, along with his pro wrestling brother Jake, will continue to write one of the greatest American comeup stories in the internet era.

“No sane peron has ever believed that any of this Paul brother boxing bull was above board. It’s WWE style scripted events by a YoutTuber.

“Honestly I wish Tyson didn’t bow down to the 10 mil and laid this faker out,” said another fan, clearly not a Paul supporter. “They were literally talking to each other in the ring,” said a third fan. “That whole thing was rigged.”

Tyson has admitted plenty of times that he needed the money. So we know he’s not above a circus. The fight was for entertainment purposes and Tyson took home a reported $20M for his services. Jake Paul reportedly got twice that, about $40M, for his participation. It was probably the easiest bag of that magnitude any of them ever got, including Iron Mike who has blown through about a half a billion dollars since he stormed the heavyweight boxing scene in the 80s and became a cultural phenomenon.

Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis: Another Scripted Circus?

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis got physical with each other during their September 23 press conference in Miami. Davis, whose boxing bag has dried up, shoved Paul during a face-off, prompting intervention by rapper Rubi Rose and security.

The incident highlighted rising tensions ahead of their November 14 exhibition bout at Kaseya Center, featuring 10 three-minute rounds with 12-ounce gloves and a 195-pound limit, streaming live on Netflix.

Gervonta realising he’s sold his soul to join the circus.



Scripted sports entertainment designed to feed the ego of a very wealthy and influential charlatan.#fauxboxing is not boxing!



pic.twitter.com/TDNllvfTij — Nick Peet (@Peety_Editor) September 23, 2025

Always one to stir the pot and go all out to promote the fight and make the tension appear real, Paul addressed Davis’ 2020 domestic battery case. While Paul allegedly went up in weight to fight a 60-year-old Tyson, he has a significant size advantage at 6’1″ over the 5-foot-6 Davis.