“I’ve Been Calling Makeup Artists” | Jake Paul Says He Might Do Blackface In Response To Druski’s Whiteface Video About Conservative Women In America 

Comedian and content creator Druski recently caused a stir when he did a skit depicting conservative women in America. The skit proved to be controversial because the “It Could’ve Been Love” show host and song emcee dressed up in whiteface.

While Druski didn’t say he was targeting anyone, the consensus is he was mocking Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk. The skit instantly went viral and currently has over 180 million views. In response to Druski’s skit, celebrity boxer and YouTube star Jake Paul says he may piggyback Druski’s skit and do one in blackface.

Jake Paul says he’s planning to do a blackface skit in response to Druski’s viral skit.



pic.twitter.com/TFR1aJpHhp — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 5, 2026

Paul Says Druski Is Hilarious And He Wants To Piggyback Him

The skit got mixed reviews, with some finding it hilarious and others finding it lacking in quality. As for Paul, he talked about it during a recent appearance on “This Past Weekend” podcast with Theo Von.

“Honestly, it’s… hilarious. I loved it

Paul Looking For Someone To Paint Him In Blackface

However, the conversation quickly took a controversial turn when he revealed his own idea of a response.

“I’ve been… calling makeup artists… to do a response,” Paul said, before confirming he meant going “darker” and adding, “Are we on the same playing field?”

Paul’s comments instantly drew blowback with most calling his remarks a fundamental misunderstanding of racial history and satire.

Paul’s belief that has skit would be on the same playing field shows his complete incompetence and lack of knowledge for what Black people have long faced. No matter how Paul tries to spin it, the acts will always be viewed as socially and historically unequal.

Jake Paul says he’s planning to do a blackface skit in response to Druski’s viral skit pic.twitter.com/UadzMQwJ8G — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 5, 2026

Fans Chime In

“Druski really broke this man’s spirit with one skit. Imagine being so out of ideas that your only comeback is a PR suicide mission. The levels of hurt are actually insane,” a fan said.

“Racist needing a reason to be racist is hilarious,” another fan said.

“Dude just looking for an excuse to do some racist sh-t, We all know who Druski made that skit about,” another fan mentioned

“That’s a bad move from Jake Paul, feels like forced controversy. Druski’s skit wasn’t even that kind of lame,” a fan quipped.

“Jake Paul should pay blacks reparations for his ancestors selling them as slaves,” another fan spewed.

Paul Has A Pattern

As it pertains to Paul, this is nothing new. The celebrity boxer who made his chops with over 5 millions followers via YouTube has always pushed the envelope. Known for his consistent provocative statements that often stir controversy, Paul’s comments have always been perceived as attention-seeking and extremely offensive.

His latest quest for attention hasn’t been well received by most social media followers.