‘He Just Got Exhausted, Very Brave’: Delusional Jake Paul Fans Try To Find Solace In Boxer Eating Out Of Straw After KO Loss To Anthony Joshua

Finally, a boxer got into the ring and destroyed celebrity sideshow boxer Jake Paul. That’s right, former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua knocked Paul down four times throughout the fight, and in the sixth round he completely knocked him out. In the aftermath of the devastating finish, Paul suffered what he’s calling a double broken jaw despite a huge payday.



Despite the loss some Jake Paul fans still believe the fighter had a chance until he got tired. One fan even said, “I think Jake Paul would’ve won if he don’t get tired, he was landing big.”

It’s obvious this fan wasn’t watching the same fight we all watched, or maybe he’s just delusional or even in denial.

More Delusional Jake Paul Fans

It didn’t take long for fans of the celebrity boxer to come to his defense, as fans tried to cope with Paul’s loss by saying he handled himself pretty well in the squared circle with someone of Joshua’s size, strength and skill.



Screenshot

“Jake Paul lasted 6 rounds with a 2 time heavy weight world champion. That’s insane. Loss be damned, he went toe to toe,” a fan said.

“Six rounds against that kind of power? Respect,” another fan said.

“Very brave,” another fan mentioned.

“Jake Paul: proving you can last six rounds and still make the highlight reel. Courage = unlocked,” another fan quipped.

While Paul’s fans made excuses and attempted to find the silver lining in his stupidity to step in the ring with a talented, young, strong and still title-contending heavyweight is wild. And those comments were met with comments by other fans who didn’t see it that way at all.

The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/TiP0ovbpzf — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025

Other Fans Say No Way No How (Rob Parker Voice)

“Stupidity and has ballz more like, He spent more time dancing around, running away or on his knees or his ass. Lol if he would have been man enough to accept the fight go toe to toe properly it would have been lights out in the first round,” a fan said.

“It’s called running around like a chicken until he got winded,” another fan said.

“Call a spade a spade. He’s never fought a real opponent before. Now he has, and it’s clear he’s more of a showman than a fighter,” another fan quipped.

“The only respect I have for Paul is that he parlayed this into millions of dollars,” mentioned another fan.

“It’s called the farce is over,” another fan spewed.

What’s Next For Paul And Joshua?

As Paul recovers from a double broken jaw he will now take some time off while deciding his next move. Names like Canelo Alvarez and Alex Pereira has surfaced as possible opponents for him at cruiserweight.

Now with the bag secured from his knockout of Paul completed, Joshua is seeking a heavyweight mega fight against rival Tyson Fury in a fight that would be dubbed “Battle of Britain.”