‘This Fight Has To Be Rigged: Jake Paul Releases Top 10 Overrated Athletes List As Fans Doubt His $267M Fight With Anthony Joshua Will Happen

As Jake Paul prepares for his toughest fight and first against a legitimate heavyweight contender in Anthony Joshua on December 19th in Miami, Florida, the YouTube sensation continues to provide content that reminds everyone why he has gotten himself to this point. Paul has no problem hyping his boxing matches. He almost had everyone convinced that the Mike Tyson fight was legit…almost.

🚨 JAKE PAUL AND ANTHONY JOSHUA FACE OFF FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER



i cannot believe this is a real image

Jake Paul Names His Top 10 Most Overrated Athletes Of All Time

Trending on social media was Paul’s list of his Top 10 most overrated athletes of all-time. He delivered a shot at his upcoming heavyweight opponent, who holds about a six-inch advantage over Paul in height and reach, by including Joshua on his most overrated list.

“These are all facts,” Paul said in an Instagram video, while sitting on a couch.

Babe Ruth (MLB): “overrated” Trevor Lawrence (NFL): “Overpaid and overrated” Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer): “This is going to piss off a lot of people” Ryan Garcia (Boxer) Connor McGregor (MMA) Dak Prescott (NFL): “Insanely overrated” Anthony Edwards (NBA): “Overrated” Canelo Alvarez (Boxer) Tua Tagovailoa (NFL) Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul’s Fight Against Anthony Joshua Is His First True Test As True Heavyweight

Instead of a nearly 60-year-old Tyson or some MMA bum or former athlete turned boxer, the 28-year-old Paul will be facing a fighter who is not that far past his prime.

Anthony Joshua is a two-time heavyweight champion, holding unified WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles from 2017 to 2019 and 2019 to 2021. In addition, his resume is blessed with Olympic Gold in 2012 while representing Great Britain in the super-heavyweight division.

While Paul’s boxing career is still considered an entertaining hustle to most fans, Joshua has battled and battered some of the prominent fighters of the past few decades, including Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua has also tasted the agony of embracing defeats like his upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019. Despite recent setbacks, he remains a prominent figure in boxing and continues to pursue titles.

The heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua will be an eight-round fiasco (3-minute rounds) that came to fruition after a canceled bout between Paul and troubled lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis.

There have been mixed opinions when it comes to the perception of the bout. Whilst some are crediting Paul for upping the level of competition he is facing, others are bashing ‘AJ’ for taking the bout.

Joe Rogan, Frank Martin Give Jake Paul His Props

UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan has offered his take on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, featuring Chris Williamson.

Rogan expressed the idea of the bout as “realistically, it’s one of the craziest propositions of all time.” The podcast host then went on to discuss the bout in more detail.

“You take a guy who just had a boxing match, that looked like a sparring match, with a 58-year-old Mike Tyson. Then, you’re going to fight one of the absolute scariest knockout artists in the heavyweight division.” “He’s going to be terrifying, and he’s going to have a lot to prove,” Rogan said. “He’s going to be very angry that Jake Paul wants to fight him.”

Boxer Frank Martin gives Jake Paul major props for taking this fight and says, “I wouldn’t consider Jake Paul a YouTube fighter anymore!”

‼️"I wouldn't consider Jake Paul a YouTube fighter anymore!"- Frank Martin



-Frank Martin says Jake has a big task ahead, as he will fight a big heavyweight fighter

-Gives him props for fighting Joshua

Social Media Isn’t Convinced The Dec. 19 Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Is Real. Will It Even Happen?

“What are the odds this fight actually happens?” asked one netizen. “Literally eye level with his titties We’re going to see Jake Paul get laid tf out,” said one fan noting the size discrepancy between the fighters. “This fight will never happen. It’s a great PR stunt for Jake Paul and that’s it,” insisted another fan on X. “Yeah Jake is cooked he looks tiny,” noted a third fan.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Is A Cash Cow: $267M Total Purse

The odds are pretty good considering the fight in a few weeks away and is expected to generate a massive bag for both fighters. Joshua has to cap his weight at 245, but that could allow him more space to work on his cardio. There’s plenty of people who want to see Jake Paul get his block knocked off. They were hoping Iron Mike would do it, but that match was uneventful, with Paul winning a decision.

Maybe Paul’s ambition and ego has outgrown his grip on reality. Maybe the fix is already in as Joshua and Paul stand to generate significant revenue, with a total purse of approximately $267 million. Each fighter is reportedly guaranteed $50 million, and the total revenue from the event could reach $200 million or more, depending on various factors such as PPV sales and sponsorships.

“This fight has to be rigged,” one fan commented on X

With all of this money at stake and life-changing purse money guaranteed, there’s really no reason for these guys to beat each other’s brains out trying to win a glorified exhibition. One thing for certain, Jake Paul knows how to get the bag. He’s made fantasy reality and people flock to see his latest business conquest.