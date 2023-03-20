Report: Troy Aikman Is Moving Like A Whole Diva At ESPN

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Troy Aikman has become a very good broadcaster. He and the legendary Joe Buck have formed the top NFL duo in the sport over the past 20 seasons. The duo began at Fox Sports, calling six Super Bowls and tons of other big games. They just finished their first season at ESPN, where they went from the top Sunday duo on Fox to “Monday Night Football.”

And while on the surface everything with production seemed to go off without a hitch, per a “MNF” crew member, that’s the farthest from the truth.

In a recent interview with Awful Announcing, the anonymous crew member ripped the former three-time Super Bowl-winning Dallas Cowboys quarterback for his actions toward the staff.

Per the report, things got off to a shaky start because Aikman couldn’t figure out how to use key equipment.

“It all started week one. He was dogging the crew and gear on the air when he couldn’t figure his telestrator out. He couldn’t figure it out because he shows up on game day. Didn’t practice. So before halftime, our director had already operations to call someone at Fox, find out what model he used for years prior, and had it shipped in for the next game.”

Sounds like Aikman is pulling his diva act, by showing up on game day and expecting everything to go off without a hitch. That may have worked at Fox where he was for 20 years, but it’s a totally different operation at ESPN that he’s not familiar with, so in turn a dry run or two would probably help alleviate those game day hiccups.

#ESPN is making changes to its crew for Monday Night Football and CFB broadcasts.



Congrats to @deeemob @SteveAckels Jimmy Platt and Phil Dean! https://t.co/OQ4gl8ymJQ — Barrett Sports Media (@BSMStaff) March 11, 2023

Another Crew Member Co-Signed Those Same Sentiments

Aikman not being around beforehand puts unnecessary pressure on the crew, and when things do go as planned he calls them out. Awful Announcing cited another unnamed member of the “MNF” crew, detailed a day in the life of Troy Aikman as he prepares to go on-air Monday night.

“Troy travels on his private jet on Monday mornings and flies home after the game,” said a source. “He could not be further removed from the crew, and I would confidently say that he knows maybe 10 people on a crew of like 150+ people.

“Never came to a camera meeting. No crew outings. Nothing. You’d think someone who is going into a long-term, big-money contract at a new network would come in and try to make it home. Not at all,” the second source said.

One MNF crew member doesn't like that Troy Aikman flies privately, while another is frustrated that the Hall of Famer doesn't hang out with the crew outside of work.



Some very on-brand complaining out of ESPN.https://t.co/HzH6RVoQ17 — OutKick (@Outkick) March 17, 2023

Aikman signed a five-year, $90 million contract with ESPN after he and Fox failed to reach agreement on a new deal.

Duo Will Get Playoff Games Next Season

After years of hearing the duo on Fox during the playoffs, their first season at ESPN didn’t permit them any postseason games. But that will change next season when the new TV deal kicks in and ABC/ESPN gets into the rotation.

While that’s great, many fans are clamoring to hear the legendary duo call another Super Bowl.

More news from our partners:

Matt Barnes Gets All The Smoke | Reportedly Ordered To Pay $133,000 In Back Child Support To Gloria Govan

‘I Want My Son Home’: Georgia Parents Say Teens Who Were Arrested on Robbery Charges After Amusement Park Melee Didn’t Know Each Other, Lawyers Will Prove Their Innocence

‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Star Tyler James Williams Reportedly Earned $250K per Episode on ‘Everybody Hates Chris’