‘Has She Gone To Police Or Just Posted It Via Social Media? Ex Girlfriends Of KC Wide Receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy Stand Unified In Exposing History Of Alleged DV

The Kansas City wide receiver’s room hasn’t exactly broken records over the past few seasons, despite the success of Patrick Mahomes’ aerial attack and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Along with some notable underachieving performances, has come off-the-field drama that paints both Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy in negative lights.

Rashee Rice’s Ex, Dacoda Nichole, Accuses NFL Player Of Years Of Domestic Violence

Recently, Rashee Rice’s ex-girlfriend Dacoda Nichole accused him of eight years of domestic abuse, alleging ongoing violence, including while she was pregnant.

According to a social media post, “Nichole posted 14 horrifying photos as ‘proof’ of her allegations against Rice and left a long message on her social media account, holding back nothing and blowing Rice up to the public as an abuser. The NFL says it will investigate this matter.

“Im so tired of keeping quiet. I’m so tired of protecting his image. I’ve been through too much in a span of 8 years, and I’ve had ENOUGH! I’ve dealt with abuse for years, and this man and I decided to break up a couple of months ago, and since then, it’s been nothing but hell. He’s very controlling. There have been times he’s come to my new home, broken my door,” Nichole said.

Social Media Reacts To Decoda Nichole’s Claims Of DV Against KC Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

Social media reacted as expected to such graphic photos, condemning any abuse. However, some questioned Nichole’s motive, considering she chose to post those pics on social media rather than tell authorities.

“Has she gone to the police or just posted it via social media?” one netizen asked. “He’s so cooked once again,” said one fan, referencing Rice’s suspension to start the season for a hit and run. “This guy should have been banned from NFL once he got drafted. Dumb **,” added another. “CTE,” one fan wrote, referencing the degenerative brain disease that silently affects hundreds of former and current athletes.

“A chiefs receiver abusing women nothing,” one fan quipped. “This team employs the worst humans in the NFL,” one fan added.

KC Chiefs Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Also Had Past DV Accusations and Drama With His Woman

If Rice was the only Chiefs receiver being accused of such domestic issues, then maybe the fans wouldn’t pour it on so hard, but details about the speedster Worthy’s personal relationships have hit the social media mill and now these guys look like “birds of a feather, who flock together,” as one mention on Facebook put it.

Ex-Fiancé Of Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Supports Nichole’s Claims Of Abuse

According to reports, Tia Jones, the ex-fiancée of Xavier Worthy, has publicly supported Dacoda Nichole’s allegations of domestic abuse against fellow Chiefs player Rashee Rice. Jones has now become the target of scrutiny and skepticism from fans who question the credibility of the claims amid Jones’ own legal drama. Jones has been entrenched in a nasty breakup with Worthy, also involving mutual accusations of assault and theft.

Jones took to Instagram to express support and stand in solidarity with Nichole, after she detailed her eight years of abuse very vividly for the world to see on social media. Jones joins Sheawna Weathersby, partner of another NFL player, as those supporting Nichole and urging everyone to believe her horror.

Jones left a supportive comment on Nichole’s page but deleted it after social media came for her as a troublemaker just stirring the pot.

Tia Worthy Made What Some Feel Are False Claims Against Xavier Worthy

Back in March of 2025, Worthy was arrested on felony assault charges after Jones accused him of choking her during a confrontation. A Texas court awarded Jones a temporary protective order against Worthy following the allegations. Worthy, meanwhile, called her claims “baseless” and filed a counter civil suit against Jones just days later.

“If any of Tia’s claims were true, why wouldn’t she leave when she was asked,” one fan wondered.

“He was begging her to leave his house but now she needs a restraining order? am I missing something,” asked another skeptical fan.

Worthy Claims He Caught His Wife Cheating, Asked Her To Leave Home, She Ripped His Hair Out, Caused $150K Property Damage

Worthy claims he hired a private investigator that caught Jones cheating and he requested that she remove herself from his premises, which caused Jones to wild out, physically attack him and rip his hair out, while wrecking his gaming room and causing over $150K worth of damage.

Jones’ credibility took a hit when Worthy’s claims that she fabricated the story was supported by independent witnesses who stated he was not the aggressor in the matter. The lawsuit and related legal issues were resolved through a private settlement in April 2025, with no further court action.

Now that Jones has come out supporting Nichole, many people recognize her actions as cloutchasing and seeking drama and attention.

Not The First Off The Field Issue Rashee Rice Has Had

Rice was suspended for six games due to his involvement in a high-speed car crash that occurred in March 2024 while driving a Lamborghini Urus at 119 mph with passengers inside. Then leaving the scene.

His behavior caused a six-car accident in Dallas. Rice was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault and collision involving serious bodily injury. He pleaded guilty to two felony charges and was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days in jail.