‘People Don’t Understand How Hard It Is’: Tia Jones Wins 100m Hurdles at Texas Relays Amidst Nasty Legal Battle With Ex-Fiancé, NFL Star Xavier Worthy

While NFL star Xavier Worthy is engaged in a nasty divorce with his track star ex-wife Tia Jones, both world class athletes are trying to move on in their respective sports.

Last year, Jones dominated the USA Indoor Championships and shifted her competition focus on the thriving at the US Olympic Trials, skipping Texas Relays.

Track & Field Star Tia Jones Won 100M Hurdles at Texas Relays

With the personal turmoil in her life reaching a boiling point, this season, Jones is taking it back to the essence and she has something to prove. She did just that on Saturday (March 29), speeding through the women’s 100m hurdles in scorching hot weather, clocking a wind-aided 12.57 seconds.

Tia Jones Sends Message Of Faith and Strength Amidst Claims Of Abuse

The intensity with which Jones ran the race and crossed the finish line, dusting all competitors including Rayniah Jones and Kate Doherty, after the race Jones let her guard down, exhaled and spoke about the personal struggles that have plagued her life

“A lot of people don’t understand how hard it is to go through things that you go through outside of track and field and still step on the track and do what you gotta do. But you know, I just put all my faith into God. I’m walking.”

She didn’t candy coat it. Cleary Jones is facing her life’s challenges in the same way she deals with action on the track.

“I do this for God. I am running under the testimony of Jesus himself. So coming out here and just putting everything on the track, I just put my energy into the track. So that’s all I can do. Otherwise, I’ll fail.”

RELATED: “Chipped Tooth, Blurred Vision” | Tia Jones, Ex-Fiancée Of Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Paints A Painful Picture

The women’s 100m hurdles event at Texas Relays was Jones’ inaugural event this season. She still has business to handle in court but no longer has the personal distractions that her rocky relationship with Worthy produced. The 24-year-old made her comeback after the preliminaries of the women’s 100m hurdles event in the US Olympic trials last year. She didn’t compete in any other event, and all of this coincided with the announcement of her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs receiver.

Tia Jones and Xavier Worthy Embroiled In Nasty Legal Battle

Jones didn’t dim the shine on her moment by mentioning her ex-fiance’s name, but her ongoing legal battle with Worthy has been all over social media.

The breakup was messy, and the aftermath is even messier as it has escalated into a nasty legal battle, with everybody slinging some foul accusations.

The drama came to light in March 2025, when Worthy was arrested for alleged domestic violence against Jones. Although he was not formally charged, the incident sparked social media interest considering Worthy is one of Patrick Mahomes’ main targets and lone bright spot for K.C. in a 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie speedster caught eight passes for a game-high 157 yards and two touchdowns.

What Has Tia Jones Accused Worthy Of?

Jones has accused Worthy of a host of improprities including pushing, choking and causing physical damage.

🚨🚨WARNING: GRAPHIC🚨🚨



FULL LIST OF ACCUSATIONS MADE BY TIA JONES AGAINST HER FIANCÉ #CHIEFS WR XAVIER WORTHY.



October 2024: Pushed her to the ground with two hands after an argument over comments made by Worthy’s mother.



Around Christmas 2024: Picked her up, slammed her on… https://t.co/dmcBdqK4aw pic.twitter.com/bv3GojR5bQ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 13, 2025

Worthy denied the allegations, claiming they were fabricated and he also accused Jones of cheating on him, which led to him asking her to leave their shared home.

Following this, Jones filed an application for a protective order forcing Worthy to respond with a round of his own legal posturing by filing a civil lawsuit against Jones. The wide receiver accused the track star of vandalism, assault, and damaging his property; he also applied for his own protective order.

Worthy Claims His Fiancé Tia Jones Cheated On Him, Destroyed His Belongings

Worthy claims he learned of his fiancé’s infidelity in February and even offered to cover the cost of her move to another apartment, but the lawsuit says that worsened the situation as Worthy alleges Jones “became enraged,” started flipping out and destroyed his game room and attacked him physically. Evidence submitted suggests this is true, according to the lawsuit. The report includes photos of a busted-up PlayStation 5, an obliterated gaming desk, and images of Worthy’s scalp showing where chunks of his dreads were torn out of his head. Since this mess has gone full blown public, Worthy is also seeking damages for the destruction of property and personal injury, according to reports.

Just as Jones is using her track as therapy and a platform to express herself, Worthy probably can’t wait to get back to the fellas, get his mind off this bumpy offseason and try to win another Super Bowl. Sounds like they both could use time apart.