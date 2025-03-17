“Chipped Tooth, Blurred Vision” | Tia Jones, Ex-Fiancée Of Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Paints A Painful Picture

The Kansas City Chiefs are still licking their wounds from last month’s 40-22 beatdown at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.



Xavier Worthy Shined In Super Bowl

The lone bright spot for K.C. in the game it was the play of rookie speedster Xavier Worthy who caught eight passes for a game-high 157 yards and two touchdowns. With the offseason in full force most of Worthy’s teammates are using this time to heal from nagging injuries and just get away from football.

While that includes Worthy, he’s unfortunately got a serious personal matter hanging over his head. Earlier this month Worthy was arrested on charges of choking and assaulting his now ex-fiancée Tia Jones.



In all the former Texas track athlete, who became engaged to Worthy last July says he abused on five different occasions over the past year. Jones claims in an application for a protective order that the abuse began in October and continued through their alleged incident on March 7 when Jones allegedly wouldn’t leave Worthy’s house after he found evidence of possible infidelity.

🚨🚨WARNING: GRAPHIC🚨🚨



FULL LIST OF ACCUSATIONS MADE BY TIA JONES AGAINST HER FIANCÉ #CHIEFS WR XAVIER WORTHY.



October 2024: Pushed her to the ground with two hands after an argument over comments made by Worthy’s mother.



Around Christmas 2024: Picked her up, slammed her on… https://t.co/dmcBdqK4aw pic.twitter.com/bv3GojR5bQ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 13, 2025

Jones Details Alleged Abuse

In a report released by TMZ, Jones didn’t hold back saying Worthy “pushed me to the ground with two hands,” before apologizing.

Documents state that the argument stemmed from a disagreement about Worthy’s mom, who reportedly wasn’t too fond of Jones. Another incident that Jones speaks of was somewhere around the Christmas holiday, where she alleges Worthy became enraged and slammed her on the bed as the two argued about infidelity.

There was also an alleged Valentine’s Day incident in which Jones says Worthy “got very upset with me” which led to him “grabbing my throat with two hands and squeezing.”

Jones claims she’s been in abusive relationships in the past, and the alleged abuse at the hands of Worthy was a shock.

“He knew about my history of abuse in past relationships, so I was horrified he would do that,” Jones says. “I told him to never do that again.”

Following his arrest a protective order was levied against Worthy, but the family violence charge against him was dropped.

HISTORIC:#Chiefs rookie WR Xavier Worthy made history by breaking the record for most receiving yards by a rookie wide receiver in Super Bowl history.



Worthy had 157 receiving yards last night.



LEGENDARY. pic.twitter.com/4k3sGHblMT — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 10, 2025

Worthy Is FAST

Not only did the former Longhorns speedster have a great rookie season with 59 receptions for 638 yards and a team-high six touchdowns, he also touched paydirt three times on the ground. Prior to his arrival in K.C., Worthy solidified his first-round draft grade with a blazing 4.21 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL combine.

It’s the fastest recorded 40 time in the history of the combine.