‘Isn’t Nelson Mandela Or Pepe Mujica’: Lawyer For Victim In Rashee Rice Racing Crash Condemns NFL Star Travis Kelce’s ‘Free4’ T-Shirt

Travis Kelce’s future after football seems secure now that he’s announced his engagement to billionaire pop icon Taylor Swift.

Unfortunately, he’s a shell of his former self ont he field. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in an unfamiliar position, sitting 0-2 to begin the season after advancing to the Super Bowl the last three season. As the losses mount, fans are getting fed with Kelce’s lack of productivity and his new lifestyle.

Travis Kelce Wearing Thin On NFL Fans: Drops Game-Winning TD

First fans roasted his decision to wear a suit with shorts ahead of Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Then Kelce got a case of the butter fingers and failed to secure a potential game-winning touchdown.

Travis Kelce drops a TD into the hands of an Eagles defender for an INT 😬



Now, he’s facing more criticism for the messaging in his attire that apparently infuriated some fans.

Travis and two other teammates, Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown, wore warmups featuring graphic Dreamathon t-shirts in support of their teammate Rashee Rice. The shirts read “Free 4” with photos of the wide receiver The fact they are wearing the T-shirts is understandable from a football perspective considering the fact that Mahomes is thin with weaponry at the moment. Xavier Worthy went down in Week 1 and Rice still has four more games to serve on his six-game suspension to start the season.

Fans Eviscerate Travis Kelce ‘Free4’ T-Shirts Worn For Rashee Rice

His teammates and Kelce included want Rice to be free of the suspension, but some fans have a problem with the way they expressed their support.

Taking to X, one fan wrote:

“travis kelce and all his little friends wearing ‘free 4’ shirts are trashy and disgusting. your teammate nearly killed his college friends and others on the road in a multicar accident and then fled on foot… and still owes a victim up to $1 million dollars.” Said another fan: “Travis Kelce’s ‘Free 4’ shirt was an absolute disgrace.” “Not Travis Kelce wearing a Free 4 T-shirt. This man has been showing us he’s despicable for years and this is just another example,” said one fan offended by Kelce’s participation in supporting his teammate. “Big fan of the Kelce’s and the @newheightshow but wondering the meaning behind the free 4 shirt Travis wore during warm ups. I like Rashee Rice and think he is a phenomenal athlete but he made a poor choice and think he 100% deserves the suspension and whatever the court decided,” added another fan who didn’t seem as offended by the fashion statements “Of course dump f**k Kelce wore a Free4 shirt for a man who pled GUILTY TO FELONIES. Dumb ass.”

Lawyer For Victim In Rashee Rice Crash Condemns #Free4 Shirts

Marc Lenahan, a lawyer for Kathryn Kuykendall, one of the people reportedly injured in the crash, also condemned the shirts according to TMZ, saying:

“I respect that Kelce and Thornton support their teammate, but the ‘gym teacher’ needs to talk with the history teacher.”

Lenahan didn’t stop there, also blasting the “Free 4” message.

“Rashee isn’t Nelson Mandela or Pepe Mujica, men who fought for what they believed in. There is evidence that Rashee was going 119 mph in a $1,749 per day Lambo rental that had pot and a pistol in it, on a highway on Easter weekend. Free Rashee? He already thinks he’s getting away scot-free. He’s not paid a single cent of the $1.1 million judgment he already owes our client, who is living anything but pain-free.”

He finished by coming for the Kelce Brothers’ “New Heights” podcast and those who didn’t take any action to help Rice or the people hurt in the crash.

“Talk & t-shirts are cheap. If Kelce and Thornton truly believed in Rashee, they’d loan him the money to pay his victims. But since they won’t do that, maybe they can at least be better role models by wearing a t-shirt with an important public service warning: ‘Flee 4!’”

Why Was Rasheed Rice Jailed, Suspended By NFL?

The Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 5 years of probation for his involvement in a ridiculous Dallas car crash last year.

Back on March 30, Rashee was racing in a Lamborghini SUV on the shoulder of the freeway against a Corvette, going more than 115 mph. The two cars lost control and crashed into four other cars. One of them contained kids aged 3 and 4, who were not injured. However, several other people were allegedly hurt in the accident.

Adding insult to injury, Rice and two other men were videotaped walking away from the scene of the accident never once helping or checking to see if any of the other vehicle’s occupants were injured or needed medical assistance.

Rashee Rice Pleads Guilty, NFL Serves Six-Game Suspension

In July, Rashee pleaded guilty to one count of racing on a highway causing bodily injury and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury. Then the NFL banged him with a six-game suspension to enter the season.

It’s been a rough start to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs and Kelce only has six catches over the first two games. He’s averaging 18 yards per catch which is positive but with the shortage at wide receiver he should be connecting with Mahomes way more.

The Kansas City Chiefs organization is starting to outgrow itself and it’s looking like the dynasty might have peaked. Last season, fans across the NFL complained about “Chiefs fatigue” and the referees cheating for Kansas City to discredit Mahomes’ 16-1 season and three consecutive trips to the Super Bowl. This poor start and the inadequacy of Kelce, is just what the haters ordered.

