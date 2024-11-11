4th & Long? | Travis Kelce Proclaims That Taylor Swift Is A Perfect Fit For His Bedroom Offense

On Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs needed a last second blocked field goal to stay unbeaten (9-0), surviving a very game Denver Broncos team 16-14.



In the game, seven-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce made history. The former Cincinnati Bearcats star not only had eight receptions for 64 yards in the win, but he also recorded his 76th career touchdown as a Chief.



The score tied him with Chiefs legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for most in team history.

Travis Kelce Discusses Relationship With Taylor Swift

While, Kelce was putting in work on the gridiron on Sunday, earlier in the week he was gushing about his relationship with the pop superstar Taylor Swift. Kelce, who’s pretty outspoken, gloated a bit when a caller on his and brother Jason’s “New Heights” podcast asked what he should do to spice up things with his partner in the bedroom. Kelce’s response made it sound as if he and Taylor have no problems behind closed doors.

Jason’s got a new respect for field goal kickers now 😂



Travis Kelce Discusses His Relationship

“I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s [like],” he quipped.

Kelce raved about Swift so much that he never really answered the caller’s question, he instead opted to talk about he and the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer’s romance.



That’s where his recently retired and future Hall of Famer older brother Jason stepped and answered the question. Jason, who’s been married for almost seven years, had this to say to the caller:

Jason Kelce Gives Advice On How To Bag A Woman

“Women like to be sought after. Try role-play one night, you know, see if she’s up for that.”

When he was finished raving about his own love life, Travis then decided to give the caller some pointers.

“Maybe try some candles, scatter some rose petals, and be a bit more romantic. Taking her to a nice restaurant is always a good move. Beat her to the punch, let her know like, listen, baby, I’m trying.”

Sounds pretty romantic, and could be how Travis pulled Swift.



Chiefs And Kelce Play Well With Swift In Attendance

Including Sunday’s miraculous win over the Broncos, the Chiefs are now 14-3 when Swift shows up. Swift began attending games last season after Kelce pursued her during a stop at Arrowhead Stadium during her Eras Tour stop. Kelce reportedly shot his shot to no avail then, only to invite her to a game, and the rest is history.

Travis Kelce says he has problem putting it on Taylor Swift in the bedroom. (Getty Images)

The two have been an item for over a year, and Swift has been right by the future Hall of Famer’s side, including last season’s Super Bowl win in Las Vegas.