Tales From The ‘Tray-lor’ | Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice Can’t Ask Teammate Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend ‘I Get A Picture With You?’

Like it or not, Taylor Swift is part of the NFL 2023 season narrative and that of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now that she is a fixture in Travis Kelce’s life and in the team VIP box, one teammate, rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice, revealed his time around the pop superstar during a teammate outing and one of the things he would never attempt with Swift.

“I’ve seen her, but I didn’t go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture’ or nothing like that,” the 23-year-old rookie said on the “Airing It Out” podcast with former NFL wideout TJ Houshmandzadeh. “Because, you know, those guys like Trav and Pat [Mahomes], they invite us out because they know that we are the only guys that see them every day and see them as who they really are and not ‘Bro, you’re a superstar football player.'”

Since Taylor’s insert into the Chiefs conversation, the polarization of their relationship and the coverage of the singer watching games live, there have been many takes from the NFL. Beyond NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s elation at the business and attention it has brought the league, Kelce bestie Patrick Mahomes recently said that he considers Taylor as part of the team.

Keep It Thoro

Now Rashee Rice takes the awkwardness out of the conversation, reminding people that they are humans at the end of the day.

“No, it’s just Pat. It’s just Trav. And I wouldn’t go up to another dude’s girl and be like, ‘I get a picture with you?’ Rice continued. “If my girl was out I’d be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together,’ but I’ve got nothing to do with that.”

Rice, like Goodell, also knows that Taylor is good business for any organization, especially a professional football franchise. The name of the game is attention and with the playoffs and Super Bowl in the near future, Swift is keeping the Chiefs in the newscycle.