Patrick Mahomes Is Officially A Swiftie: Says Taylor Swift Is Part Of Chiefs Kingdom Now

For months now we’ve seen pop superstar Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs football games supporting her beau, Travis Kelce. The future Hall of Fame tight end has never looked happier, and now his close friend and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shedding some light on how Swift fits into the Chiefs Kingdom dynamic.

When Swift attends Chiefs games she’s definitely the center of attention, as the broadcast tends to show the suite she’s in as often as possible. Swift coming to games draws more attention than the wizardry of Mahomes on the field, and that’s hard to do. Now fully entrenched in the Chiefs Kingdom fanatics, Swift, who has her own fanatics called , is being praised by the two-time Super Bowl and NFL MVP.



Mahomes Raves About Swift Just Being One Of Them

In an interview with “CBS Mornings,” the former Texas Tech standout talked about how Swift just fits right in despite her superstardom.

“At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away,” Mahomes said. “Just let him do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around, and you realize how cool of a person she was, and she is.”

“For us, there were a couple of jokes here at the beginning, but she’s just part of the Chiefs Kingdom now,” he enthused. “She’s part of the team. It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany Mahomes, and they’ve built a friendship as well.”

“For me, it’s Travis, man. And he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and great woman,” Mahomes continued. “And it’s been kind of cool to interact with her because she’s top tier at her profession and see how she drives, and he becomes that.”

“It’s really cool to hear about and to see. Now, I have a firsthand look at that through Brittany and Travis eyes. It is really cool, and I’m glad she’s the person she is, and that’s why I think her and Travis match so well,” Mahomes explained.

Either Mahomes really likes Swift or he’s taking an unfiltered shot at Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole, who reportedly unfollowed both Mahomes and wife Brittany when they began hanging out with Swift via Kelce When not engulfed with her Eras Tour, Swift has been seen at both Chiefs home and road games. Kelce even ventured to Argentina to see her in concert during the team’s bye week.

Per reports Mahomes and wife Brittany are set to join Kelce on some of the legs of the tour once the season is over. For K.C., they hope that’s in Las Vegas in the Super Bowl in February.



Chiefs Looking To Clinch Division On Christmas Day

Per reports, Swift will not only be in attendance on Monday at Arrowhead as the Chiefs look capture their eight consecutive AFC West division with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders or a Broncos loss. Mahomes will also be looking to bring his record versus the division to 31-4. He’s only suffered one defeat to the Raiders in his now sixth season as the starter.

A win would also give K.C. its league-leading eighth consecutive playoff berth and keep them in line with a slim shot at securing home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

A lot is at stake on Christmas Day, and with Swift in attendance the team is 5-2.