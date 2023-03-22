Rapper Blueface Throws Up During Boxing Session; Does He Need To Lay Off The Drank?

“Respect My Cryppin'” rapper Blueface was seen engaged in a boxing training session including heavy bag sparring, followed by him vomiting heavily afterwards. Was the rapper drinking before his session?

Intense physical exertion can lead to vomiting. Maybe Blueface, government name Johnathan Porter, ate too much too close to his training session.

Twitter users had their own theories.

“Dehydration or maybe had too much alcohol,” one Twitter user said. “I remember my first time working out with a professional bodybuilder, I let loose. I wasn’t an alcoholic or on drugs either,” said another user. “That’s Called Being Pushed To Your Limits. Body Wasn’t Ready. Happens To The Best Of Us,” said another.

Blueface Dealing With Multiple Issues

Not only is the “Thotiana” rapper boxing and attempting to manage not throwing up, he’s been receiving unsolicited pics from fans too.

“Ever since i tweeted my hands bisexual its been a lot of LGBTQ sh-t going on in my DM that’s not what I meant cuz,” Blueface tweeted.



Ever since i tweeted my hands bisexual its been a lot of LGBTQ shit going on in my DM that’s not what I meant cuz 😂🙅🏽‍♂️ — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 20, 2023

“Please stop sending me gay sh-t,” he continued. “I respect the LGBTQ community y’all went from a minority to majority thats a hell of a accomplishment you welcome to love who ever you want but don’t bring dat over here please respectfully. “I go to click on a picture in my dm an you know how on Twitter it don’t show you the picture till you click on it. It’s a whole nigga on there spreading his ass open cuz like wtf is this that’s sexual harassment I ain’t sign up for this you can’t even dm me on here no more.”

What’s Up With Blueface And Chrisean Rock?

Blueface also might be the father of the baby his on-and-off again girlfriend Chrisean Rock is having. Though the latest is he has officially split from Rock and he has cast doubt on whether he is the father.

“I got 2 kids an 1 bm for a reason I don’t just have kids with anybody I’m real particular about the women I have children with I don’t play about my kids an their well being nurture an care rock don’t even take care of me like a women should an I’m a grown man imagine a new born,” Blueface tweeted.

Blueface also questioned Rock’s ability to be a mother.

“Physically fighting on the red carpet throwing the first punch after announcing a pregnancy is clearly not mentally fit to put their pride to the side for the better meant of their child that was the first red flag for me I only like blue flags it’s been a no for me,” Blueface tweeted.

It has been a wild past few weeks for Blueface, maybe he started boxing to relieve stress and find an outlet for some issues he might be having.

Maybe he wants to take boxing seriously. YouTuber Jake Paul turned boxing into a lucrative career. He’s only had seven fights and he lost to the first real boxer he fought, but he managed to use his clout and celebrity to rake in millions.

