Magic Johnson Positioning For Sports Ownership Expansion: MJ Might Sell Black While Magic Also Joins Josh Harris’ Team Hunting Washington Commanders

There have been some discussions in the rumor mill about Michael Jordan selling his Charlotte Hornets franchise to Magic Johnson to keep it Black owned. Magic Johnson is an entrepreneur, and at one time or another he’s owned pieces of the Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers, but he’s never been a majority owner. The same way that Bob Johnson passed his Black-owned NBA franchise to Michael Jordan to ensure continuation of diversity, MJ has the opportunity to do the same.

However, while that conversation simmers, Johnson is also on the prowl for other sports organizations to bless with his all-knowing sports wisdom and legacy. He and some other billionaire friends are seeking ownership of Daniel Snyder’s Washington Commanders.

Magic Wants To Buy Charlotte Hornets Or Washington Commanders?

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, known for his trend-setting style of play during the golden era 1980s and his leadership of the famed Showtime Lakers, is also a very successful businessman who has and has had ownership and investments in plenty of different businesses and organizations such as Starbucks, as well as plenty of other major sports franchises in various professional sports leagues.

Teams like the Los Angeles Sparks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and LAFC are all top-tier professional organizations that fall into his business portfolio. He is now looking to add the Washington Commanders to his chain of professional sports teams.

Multiple sources reported that the ex-Lakers legend is teaming up with billionaire Josh Harris, the current owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, and a shareholder for English Soccer Premiere League team Crystal Palace FC.

This isn’t the first time Magic has teamed up with Harris to try and buy a professional NFL team. Last summer Magic was part of a group with Harris that tried to purchase the Denver Broncos, although that attempt ultimately failed.

Sportico was the first to report news of the Magic and Harris connection’s interest in putting in a bid for the Washington Commanders, although it’s not yet known how much Johnson is contributing to the purchase.

According to ESPN Johnson and Harris’ investment group is one of four entities attempting to purchase the Washington Commanders after it was announced in November by Dan Snyder that the team would be put up for sale.

Washington Ranks As League’s Worst Organization In Recent Player Survey

Taking on the Washington Commanders would be an interesting project for Johnson. Consider it a rebuild, because the Washington Commanders are arguably the worst-run franchise right now based on a recent NFL survey that multiple players took.

Not only the survey but the Commanders have been tainted by Dan Snyder for his negligence as an owner, as well as the tons of misconduct he’s overseen as an owner.

Magic Has Other Ownership Stakes In Pro Franchises

Magic Johnson, on the other hand, has done a great job of helping out with the teams that he has invested in, as the LA Sparks are generally a contending WNBA team. The Los Angeles Dodgers are consistently one of the MLB’s best teams. LAFC is fresh off a Major League Soccer championship win last season. Not to mention the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that he once owned stake in, hired him as president of basketball operations. Magic was influential in corralling LeBron James via the most uneventful free agency of Bron’s career in a move that led to a 2020 championship for the vaunted franchise.

Magic Johnson has the magic touch, and it’s clear throughout his different teams that he knows how to pick them, improve them and help them win. If he can get his hands on the Washington Commanders or the middling Charlotte Hornets, fans should have a lot to cheer for, because he’s coming with open pockets and a mission to win.

