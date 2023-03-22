When The Knicks Were the Toast Of The NBA Town, Willis Reed’s Impact On New York Basketball Was Immeasurable | The ‘Game 7’ Legend Passes Away At 80

On Tuesday, the basketball world lost a giant when the great Willis Reed passed at the age of 80. The former New York Knicks legend, who was also the team’s captain, led the Knicks to its only two NBA championships in 1970 and 1973.

Knicks Legend Willis Reed Passes at 80

He did it with a grit, toughness and intestinal fortitude that Willis will always be remembered for. On Tuesday the Knicks organization released a statement announcing the passing of arguably the franchise’s greatest player not named Patrick Ewing. However, Willis was able to get that elusive title that Ewing never could.

“The Knicks organization is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Captain, Willis Reed,” the Knicks said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. “As we mourn, we will always strive to uphold the standards left behind — the unmatched leadership, sacrifice and work ethic that personified him as a champion among champions.

“His is a legacy that will last forever. We ask everyone to please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Willis Reed Becomes A Knicks Legend

Hailing from Lillie, Louisiana, the 6-foot-10 and 240-pound Reed attended the legendary Grambling State University, where he would score nearly 2,300 points. In his senior year alone he averaged an astounding 26.6 points and 21.3 rebounds per game. During his four years with the Tigers the program, they won one NAIA title and three SWAC championships.

Even with all of his collegiate success, Reed wasn’t taken until the second round of the 1964 NBA draft. But that didn’t stop him being named NBA Rookie of the Year in 1965, which began a string of other accolades to include All-Star appearances and an NBA All-Rookie first team.

The Knicks struggled in the early part of Reed’s career, but the hiring of Red Holzman saw a rise in the entire organization, with Reed blossoming as its anchor. Adding future Hall of Fame players like Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Dave DeBusschere and Bill Bradley sped up the winning process, but nothing worked without Reed.

Reed was considered undersized at center, competing furiously with the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar manning the paint around the league.

Willis Reed’s Legacy Game

That didn’t hinder Reed one bit. In fact, his play against Chamberlain and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1970 NBA Finals was legendary. In a series tied 3-3 and having missed Game 6, Reed, despite a severe thigh injury that was diagnosed as a torn muscle, came out of the tunnel prior to Game 7, and while he only scored two points, his suiting up and taking the floor inspired his Knicks teammates, bringing The Big Apple the first of two NBA championships. The move had even legendary broadcaster Howard Cosell singing Reed’s praises. During a locker room interview, Costello told Reed this:

“You exemplify, the very best that the human spirit can offer.”

Super Sky Point to Willis Reed, the first player, and one of only a dozen all-time, to win multiple NBA Finals MVP Awards. One of the most skilled practitioners of basketball badassery. #RIP pic.twitter.com/jyQBCquaTF — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 21, 2023

Reed’s Accolades Speak For Themselves

It’s been 50 years since New York last hoisted a Larry O’Brien Trophy, and both of those came with Reed as the centerpiece. The Hall of Famer was also named to the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary teams.

While his death is a sad moment in Knicks and NBA history, what he accomplished for the Knicks franchise and his contributions to the NBA will live forever.

