Grambling State Head Coach Hue Jackson Wants Black Coaches To Bring Their Talents To HBCUs

Hue Jackson just completed his first season as Grambling State head coach. While he didn’t get the results he would’ve liked, as the Tigers went 3-8 overall and just 2-6 in the SWAC, Jackson, a well-traveled coach from Power Five gigs to the NFL where led the Cleveland Browns for two seasons, is telling Black and minority coaches who have been overlooked by those Power Five jobs or NFL jobs to bring their talents to HBCUs.
In an Instagram post, Jackson had a lot to say about something that’s long plagued Black and minority coaches.
“Despite their talent and expertise — minority coaches continue to be overlooked and under-represented in the NFL and Power 5 schools. I am calling on coaches to pivot and consider coaching at HBCUs. Not only will this give them an opportunity to hone their craft, but it can help bring more representation and resources back to these great institutions.
“Watch what happens with more support — these schools will continue to cultivate future generations of top-tier coaches and lead a new wave of success in football.”
Black Coaches Are Scarce In NFL And Power Five
Jackson is speaking some real truth, as currently there are only three Black head coaches heading into the 2023 NFL season. They are Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers), Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and DeMeco Ryans, who was just hired to lead the Houston Texans.
On the college side their are only 15 Black head coaches in FBS, and just seven in Power Five with former Jackson State head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders taking the reins at Colorado. He joins Dino Babers (Syracuse), James Franklin (Penn State), Mike Locksley (Maryland), Mel Tucker (Michigan State), Tony Elliott (UVA) and Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame).
Only 15 out of 133 FBS programs have a Black coach, and just seven reside in Power Five conferences. These numbers are downright embarrassing in so many ways.
Jackson Is Part Of Latest Trend
Last year Jackson joined the aforementioned Deion Sanders and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George in the latest of a growing trend. That being former NFL legends or coaches coming to the college game, and more specifically HBCUs. While that’s definitely a good thing, the way in which Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed’s situation with Bethune-Cookman ended is really sad for all parties involved.
Even if the success doesn’t translate in wins right away, Jackson and other former NFL players and coaches are opening the door for other football minds of the same ilk and notoriety to share their experience with the football players at Black Colleges and universities. It’s important, and it’s beginning to happen.