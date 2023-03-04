Grambling State Head Coach Hue Jackson Wants Black Coaches To Bring Their Talents To HBCUs

Hue Jackson just completed his first season as Grambling State head coach. While he didn’t get the results he would’ve liked, as the Tigers went 3-8 overall and just 2-6 in the SWAC, Jackson, a well-traveled coach from Power Five gigs to the NFL where led the Cleveland Browns for two seasons, is telling Black and minority coaches who have been overlooked by those Power Five jobs or NFL jobs to bring their talents to HBCUs.

Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson, also former NFL head coach, says Black and minority coaches who have been overlooked for Power Five or NFL jobs should coach HBCUs. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In an Instagram post, Jackson had a lot to say about something that’s long plagued Black and minority coaches.

“Despite their talent and expertise — minority coaches continue to be overlooked and under-represented in the NFL and Power 5 schools. I am calling on coaches to pivot and consider coaching at HBCUs. Not only will this give them an opportunity to hone their craft, but it can help bring more representation and resources back to these great institutions.

“Watch what happens with more support — these schools will continue to cultivate future generations of top-tier coaches and lead a new wave of success in football.”

Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson says the NFL and Power Five programs have shown us who they are. https://t.co/zgOWHXvtfu — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) March 2, 2023

Black Coaches Are Scarce In NFL And Power Five

Jackson is speaking some real truth, as currently there are only three Black head coaches heading into the 2023 NFL season. They are Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers), Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and DeMeco Ryans, who was just hired to lead the Houston Texans.

On the college side their are only 15 Black head coaches in FBS, and just seven in Power Five with former Jackson State head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders taking the reins at Colorado. He joins Dino Babers (Syracuse), James Franklin (Penn State), Mike Locksley (Maryland), Mel Tucker (Michigan State), Tony Elliott (UVA) and Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame).

Coach Hue Jackson sends a message about building our own power and wealth at HBCUs on Instagram… pic.twitter.com/HVxny9LOAJ — yardtalkhbcu (@yardtalkhbcu) February 28, 2023

Only 15 out of 133 FBS programs have a Black coach, and just seven reside in Power Five conferences. These numbers are downright embarrassing in so many ways.

Jackson Is Part Of Latest Trend

Last year Jackson joined the aforementioned Deion Sanders and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George in the latest of a growing trend. That being former NFL legends or coaches coming to the college game, and more specifically HBCUs. While that’s definitely a good thing, the way in which Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed’s situation with Bethune-Cookman ended is really sad for all parties involved.

“I am calling on coaches to pivot and consider coaching at HBCUs," said Jackson in reference to Black coaches not getting opportunities in the NFL and Power Five schools.https://t.co/nME311wu8W — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) March 2, 2023

Even if the success doesn’t translate in wins right away, Jackson and other former NFL players and coaches are opening the door for other football minds of the same ilk and notoriety to share their experience with the football players at Black Colleges and universities. It’s important, and it’s beginning to happen.