‘Does It Really Qualify as BD Gift If His $ Payn? PJ Washington’s $5M Wife Alisah Chanel Flexes On Brittany Renner With $400K Rolls Royce For NBA Star’s 27th Birthday

Dallas Mavericks star PJ Washington was at the center of the social media gossip mill when a heated exchange with his ex Brittany Renner and her mother while picking up his four-year-old son turned testy. Vulgarities and demeaning words were exchanged.

Social media went to work on everybody involved in the situation, labeling the display as dysfunctional. Some critics chastised Renner and her mom for turning what should be a peaceful child exchange into a discussion about how much money he gives his son compared to his wife Alisah Chanel, with whom Washington shares a blended family. Washington, in return, said some things that you should never utter to a woman.

PJ Washington’s Wife Alisah Chanel Gifts Him $400K Rollys Royce

Now that the situation has been handled, Washington returned home to his wife Alisah Chanel Washington, who reportedly surprised him with a a grey 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan as a 27th birthday present. According to Car and Driver, the car retails for a robust $400,000. Chanel is clearly comfortable with her position in Washington’s life and rather than give any credibility to the circus that went viral on Monday (September 1), Alisah chose to be Washington’s peace and surprised her $90M husband with a gift worth three times the amount of money Renner’s mom was screaming about.

Pj Washington was happy after his wife bought him a brand new 2025 Rolls Royce Cullinan for his birthday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KHwTRT3Hwc — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 1, 2025

A video from Alisah’s Instagram carousel proudly shows Washington (who could have any car he wants in the world) checking out the vehicle’s interior.

Alisha said in the caption: “It was only right I did my big one…you’ve always went above and beyond to make sure I’ve gotten everything I could ever want this is my way of showing how much I appreciate you HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY hope you love it “

Alisah Chanel Rumored Networth Between $1M-$5M: Social Media Reacts

One fan on social media said the gift is diminished if Chanel was just buying Washington a gift with his own money, but others felt it’s definitely the thought, and the flex, that counts.

“Does it really qualify as a BD gift if his $ is payn 4 it? Im confused. Is this a false/positive placa’tion’?,” one fan quipped under a post of Washington checking out the milky white masterpiece of a vehicle.

Defenders of Chanel pointed out that she is a self-made woman and influencer with a substantial net worth.

“Most estimates place Alisah Chanel’s net worth between $1 million and $5 million, with several leaning toward the upper range (~$5 million), based on her influencer income and business ventures,” said one netizen. However, those numbers couldn’t be verfied by TSL.

PJ Washington & Alisah Chanel Have Tight Bond

The couple got married in 2023 and share two sons. The family celebrated Washington’s 27th birthday just two weeks prior on August 23.

Dallas Mavericks player PJ Washington and his wife Alisah Chanel share two sons. Each parent also has one other child from a previous relationship. (Screenshot Instagram)

Alisah dropped another heartfelt Instagram post to her husband.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life. I can’t even put into words how much you mean to me,” Alisah captioned the carousel which offered photos of her and Washington on their wedding day and on vacation. “thank you for the way you always show up for us I’m forever grateful for the man you are and everything you do big and small! Today we celebrate YOU BIG 27 I love you babe ” she concluded.

It’s good that Washington is still showing up for his son, even though he realized it was a grave mistake to have a child with Renner. The scene involving her mother who called Alisah a “hoe” and accused Washington of giving over $170,000 to his wife in comparison to $11,000 for his son, little PJ, was uncalled for.

While Renner and her mom berate him over his financials, realizing that his $90M deal kicked in a few weeks ago, Mrs. Washington flexed back with a matter-of-fact purchase that establishes her position as the queen of that castle.

PJ Washington Has Huge Responsibilities With Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington averages 14.7 points per game and 7.8 rebounds for the Dallas Mavericks in the post-Luka era. He will eventually be playing alongside Kyrie Irving and No.1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.