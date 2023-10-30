‘Congrats Y’all’ | Two Years After Nasty Breakup, Brittany Renner Congratulates PJ Washington On Marriage To His Second BM, Alisah Chanel

Charlotte Hornets power forward PJ Washington is a married man. According to reports, he married Alisah Chanel, mother of their son born in December 2022, on Saturday in a ceremony attended by family and friends. Many wondered what Washington’s other child’s mama, social media influencer, Brittany Renner, would have to say.

What Did Brittany Renner Think Of PJ Washington Getting Married?

Under an Instagram post on Chanel’s account with wedding pictures, Renner wrote, “Congrats y’all!!!”

Renner, a former college soccer star turned fitness model and social media influencer, was in a relationship with Washington between 2020-21. She gave birth to their son in May of 2021 and the couple broke up shortly afterward.

Last year Renner had to address rumors that she trapped Washington into having a child so she could collect $200K per month in child support.

“For whatever reason, that number circulates, but I provide for my child. I get $2,500 a month,” Renner said on “The Tonight’s Conversation” podcast in 2022.

“A lot of people think I’m getting X amount in child support, and I don’t have to work, and I don’t have to do all this stuff. I very much provide for my child. I’m here right now, my mom is watching my son and I’m here like, doing the damn thing. I’m doing my best.”

Renner said in a previous interview with DJ Akademiks that she thought she and Washington would get married. Unfortunately, that wasn’t in the cards, but Renner is doing well for herself and her child.

Washington Needs To Become Consistent On The Court

As for Washington, the 25-year-old signed a three-year, $48 million contract in August, and in his fifth season in the league he’s hoping to become a more consistent player.

The Hornets are 1-1 so far this season and Washington looked great scoring 25 points in the season-opening win against the Atlanta Hawks. But in the team’s loss to the Detroit Pistons, he looked below average.

That’s the challenge with Washington and any young player looking to be a plus-level starter in the league. Consistency. How do you make the plays that contribute to winning possessions and winning games? He hasn’t figured it out yet, but the Hornets believe he can.