“My Outer World Has Completely Crumbled”: Influencer Brittany Renner Is Broke, Has ‘No Idea Where I’m Going Live.’

Brittany Renner has an Instagram following of over 4.6 million and she’s been anointed by Deion Sanders and Cam Newton as a Hall of Fame groupie.

She has a 3-year old son with NBA star P.J. Washington and probably more suitors than she can manage.



However, the influencer made a shocking and unexpected public confession.

Now that she has turned her life around, announcing a few weeks ago publicly that she gave up her old ifestyle and revealed her new avatar of a hijab wearing woman, things haven’t necessarily gotten better.

Although she has decided to slow it down a bit, she did so with no plan on how she was going to make ends meet.

Brittany Renner Claims She’s Broke

And in her latest Instagram post, she addressed the aftermath of the massive change, “I have gone through a lot of changes internally. And as a result, my outer world has completely crumbled.” Barely being able to keep it together in the video and laughing at her situation, she detailed the uncertainty in her life, “I have no idea where I’m going to live or how I’m going to provide for my son.”

A post shared by Brittany Renner (@bundleofbrittany)

While Renner is the mother of Washington’s child, the couple split up three years ago just months after the kid was born. Moreover, the Mavs star has moved on and even got married last year to the mother of his second child, Alisah Chanel.

Brittany Renner Has Faith In Allah

Despite claiming to be broke, Renner expressed her faith in Allah to see her through the rough time of transition.

“Allah has moved mountains for me and I trust that this will be no different.”

As we saw, from her appearance on various popular podcasts, Renner is an intelligent woman who was even brought in by Deion Sanders to speak to his college football team about the dangers of being duped by a groupie or a woman with ulterior motives.



In that sense, the pupil became the teacher.

Comparing herself to Alice in Wonderland after the protagonist gets too big for her house upon eating the cookie, Renner added, “The facade is fading, alhamdulillah, and I’m at a place where I don’t want anything that doesn’t have my name on it. Take it away. It served no purpose here.”



Brittany Renner Doesn’t Get $200K Monthly Child Support From PJ Washington

Renner’s self-reflective mission hasn’t produced any cash yet, but the model still has a positive outlook on her future finances.

That doesn’t take away from the bombshell that she dropped about being broke, considering her child’s father has already made $34 million in his NBA career.

Brittany Renner denied a $200,000 rumor as P.J. Washington scoffed at the idea.

When the couple split up three years, rumors surfaced that Washington was ordered to pay $200K per month in child support, which is an astronomical number even for Bill Gates.

Of course, everything is bigger and often fabricated on social media and when asked, P.J., who is now happily married to another woman, scoffed at the idea.

He made a cryptic tweet around the same time the rumors emerged saying, “Stop the (cap emoji).”



Renner eventually publicly denied receiving the sum from the Mavs star, saying, “A lot of people think I’m getting X amount in child support, and I don’t have to work, and I don’t have to do all this stuff. But it’s like I very much provide for my child.”

Then, she also revealed the actual amount she receives from P.J. “For whatever reason, that number circulates, but I provide for my child. I get $2,500 a month.”

Thats much less than the rumored amount and gives you insight into how social media and rumors skew the realities of life.

If Renner has truly gone in another direction in life and adopted the Muslim faith then much success to her.

Influencer and Rob Kardashian’s BM, Blac Chyna, claimed to be making millions as an OnlyFans model and influencer and eventually she reversed the plastic surgery, stopped working in the sex and influencer field and she is looking happier, healthier and prettier than ever.



Black Chyna who goes by Angela White, shows off her 1-year transformation after removing filters, breast reduction & removing her BBL pic.twitter.com/WkddtCGFR7 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 25, 2024

Being an “it” girl can take is toll on the best of them. Renner has built up enough popularity, fame and also respect to transition to another lifestyle. We wish her the best in her pursuits, and something tells me she won’t be broke for long.

