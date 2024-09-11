‘That’s Idiotic’: Deion Sanders Says Local Radio Host Lied About Coach Prime Shutting Down CU Band To Play His Son Shedeur’s Rap Song After Touchdowns 

The Colorado Buffaloes’ ugly (28-10) loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers did nothing to silence the critics of second-year head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Each week it seems as if the former NFL DPOY and two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive back has some sort of rumor leak from his program.

All offseason former Colorado players have taken shots at how Sanders runs his program. Those same players have also said that he only cares about his sons (Shedeur and Shilo) and all-world, two-way star Travis Hunter.

While Sanders has vehemently denied the accusations, the drama has added another layer to the off-the-field banter hovering over Colorado’s middling program. Constant distractions that have become the norm since his arrival in December 2022.

"That's idiotic."



Deion Sanders on reportedly telling Colorado's band not to play CU's fight song after Shedeur's touchdown passes.

Latest Accusation Revolves Around Rapper Shedeur

In the aftermath of Saturday’s beatdown in Lincoln, Denver radio host Jake Shapiro of 104.3 The Fan began pushing the narrative that Sanders told the band that Shedeur’s rap song would play after touchdowns instead of them.

“Deion Sanders told the band they couldn’t play if his son Shedeur Sanders scores a touchdown so that the loudspeaker can play a recording of his son’s song ‘Perfect Timing.”

Upon hearing the accusations, Colorado’s administration quickly intervened while also expounding what the plan really is.

“Nobody ever asked the band to refrain from playing the fight song. The band plays, ‘Glory, Glory Colorado after a touchdown. It plays Fight CU, after an extra point.”

During his Tuesday presser Coach Prime called out what he perceives to be a lack of journalistic integrity as it pertains to his program.

“Whoever reported that I told the band not to play the fight song, that’s idiotic. We’ve got to start having some accountability for this.”

Jay Norvell and Deion Sanders meet at half field after Colorado's double OT win

Rocky Mountain Showdown Awaits

As the Buffaloes continue to deal with unnecessary distractions, they’re also preparing for their annual game with in-state rival Colorado State. The two programs have battled 92 times since 1893 with CU holding a decisive 68-22-2 advantage, which includes a win in last year’s double-overtime 43-35 thriller.

Prior to that matchup Rams head coach Jay Norvell took some unnecessary shots at Coach Prime and his mom leading up to the game. After some tense moments in the aftermath of the Buffaloes’ come-from-behind win, cooler heads prevailed. In fact, when asked about this year’s matchup both coaches kept the focus on the players and the game.

Last Showdown Until 2029

After Saturday’s matchup the two programs will take a four-year break in the series. Their next meeting on the gridiron after this weekend won’t happen until 2029, and the likelihood of Sanders or Norvell stalking either sideline then isn’t very likely.