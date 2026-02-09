‘Have Your Hand Out Begging’: Fans Doubt Brittany Renner’s Excuse That Friends Shamed Her Into $35K Per Month Child Support Demand To NBA Star PJ Washington

The child support saga between NBA star P.J. Washington and Brittany Renner is officially closed according to the disgruntled mother. Renner is reportedly seeking a fresh start in her personal and professional life in Atlanta.

Brittany Renner Discusses Dropping $35K Per Month Child Support Request

On a recent episode of her podcast, “Facets of Life with Brittany Renner,” the influencer dragged her new partner, Rashad Scroggins, into a juicy discussion about her child support drama in California and how it relates to her choice to move from Los Angeles to Georgia.

Renner says she dropped her $35K per month child support request (she’s currently getting $5500 per month) to focus on raising their four-year-old son P.J. Washington Jr., claiming that she doesn’t care about his money because Washington’s a DEADBEAT.

“At my request, my ongoing child support case in California has been dismissed. I don’t know many ‘gold diggers’ who would willingly walk away from the opportunity to take a bitter BD (especially one who just signed for $90M) to the cleaners. But then again, this ain’t that and that ain’t this!” Renner wrote on social media. “Moving to Atlanta was choosing to be happy TODAY.”

Renner Says Friends Influenced Her To Seek Child Support Increase

In the interview, Renner described how she felt that the child support case in California became an albatross around her neck. It limited her peace and her movements, which seriously affected her pursuit of happiness

“I had a lot of attachments to an idea…,” Renner said. A big part of wanting to stay in California was the child support stuff. As a mom, I felt like I was failing my son.”

Renner explained that friends started influencing her and setting a price she should be getting at $15K per month. The conversations shamed her into seeking more child support.

Much of Renner’s anger towards Washington, including a viral video of her and her mom berating Washington on a visit to pick up his son, is centered on money and jealousy. Renner and her mother publicly berated Washington, who recently signed a $90M contract for not showing his son enough attention and giving his current girlfriend more money than he gives Renner.

Brittany Renner Says PJ Washington Is Deadbeat Dad, She Dropped Child Support Increase For Peace

During the recent interview, Renner shared that Washington “hasn’t seen his son since May 7, 2025,” and added, “If my child’s father doesn’t want to be around and all you’re good for is money, well then give me more of it…”

Washington has long been disgusted with the way Renner has made this all about trying to get more money in child support. At the same time she says that the entire experience has changed her frame of mind.

“I never needed money to be happy,” she said, insisting that her son’s presence matters more than financial stability.

Fans Aren’t Buying Renner’s Sad Story

With a history well-documented for all to see, most fans didn’t feel any sympathy for Renner or the story she’s trying to spin about Washington.

“He doesn’t want to be in his child’s life.” No, you rotten succubus, we’ve seen the videos… He doesn’t want to be around you and the old battle axe that birthed you, constantly instigating arguments and physical fights with him and his wife. It’s literally a safety concern. I’m not saying he’s innocent in all this either, but I get so tired of these bitter baby moms being resentful and petty, all while trying to make the father’s lives as difficult as possible. Then having the nerve to say they don’t want to be in their child’s lives. Stop the cap. You know exactly why; that’s why the judge saw right through you and denied your attempt at more money.

Said another fan on X:

“When she does this she basically telling the judge it’s for me and to hurt his pockets then she goes back to the kid it’s “child support” this girl said my son don’t care about that but still demanding more judge gone deny it!!!! lol watch.” “No baby needs 420K a year no matter who you’re parents are,” added another netizen “I have seen and heard women like her talk exactly like this to the ex. That woman is a vile, bitter, jealous, greedy, wickedly-evil person! I’m glad her dumb azz recorded that exchange. Her and her friend stupid asf…send it to the judge and see what happen lol,” a third warned. “all you care about is money… Let’s be honest here he probably don’t want nothing to do with you or the baby’s cause all you do is have your hand out begging and demanding… start streaming, get a only fans or something,” one fan suggested to Renner.

Renner Has History Of Dating Celebrity Men

Renner has a history of strange relationships with celebrity men. Deion Sanders even brought her to speak to the players on his Colorado Buffs football team about the pitfalls of professional groupies and gold diggers such as herself. Then she entered a “spiritual marriage” with rapper Kevin Gates, who was literally married at the time, and started wearing head raps and claiming to be a submissive woman.

Who Is Brittany Renner’s New Love Interest Rashad Scroggins?

The mom and daughter tag team on him when picking up his son was wild and told the entire story. Her latest love interest is Rashad Scroggins, the guy who was also conducting the interview. Scroggins is a musical artist and actor based in Los Angeles also known as Ssev!nteen.

He’s notable for his ventures in film, music, and literature. As the founder of CinePark, a production company dedicated to creating films and educational content, he’s directed, written, and produced various projects, including children’s books aimed at strengthening father-child bonds through storytelling.

He also founded 17th District, a “creator-led entertainment and culture company empowering artists to build brands, legacies, and movements.”