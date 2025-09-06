“She Found Her Next Victim” | Brittany Renner Visits “Curious Mike” Podcast Hosted By NBA Sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. 

Social media influencer Brittany Renner has been in the news quite a bit as of late. The fitness model, actress and author just had a 52-day marriage to rapper Kevin Gates that ended late May. This week she went viral during an ugly back-and-forth with her ex-boyfriend Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington and his wife as he came to pick the son the two share.

On Friday, Renner made her way to the set of the “Curious Mike” podcast on YouTube. The show hosted by Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. has become a bit of a hit this offseason, with the normally introverted Porter Jr. seemingly coming out of his shell since being traded to Brooklyn after spending the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets.

Renner Comes With Her Own Questions And MPJ Responds

During the interview MPJ was not only joined by Renner, but also by Denise Garcia, who has a daughter with Cleveland Cavaliers star Lonzo Ball. In the interview MPJ talked about how he avoids dating woman that have children with other NBA players.

Renner asked MPJ, “You have made comments about how you will never wife someone in the league that has children with another player. My question is what inspired you to feel that way?”

“I feel like if you dated like publicly, like a player, it would be hard just because of … it would be tough dating someone’s old girl and they just always have that over you,” Porter explained. “It takes a very understanding person to want to take on that role when you’re going into life with a woman who has a child. … It’s something I’ve always thought I would steer away from. It could be like an ego thing or like I don’t know … I’m open to change, I’m not stuck in my ways.”

After standing ten toes down on the topic in past podcast appearances over the last year, MPJ sort of left the door cracked a bit.

Fans Chime In On The Action

Social media was abuzz after the airing of the podcast, and they made sure to chime in with their thoughts.

Curious Mike Podcast On A Helluva Run

This summer MPJ’s podcast has seen a climb in followers and viewership , and that’s do to the nature of it and the guest he’s had stop by. They include Johnny Manziel, Lana Rhoades, Von Miller, Peyton Manning, Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke and even boxer Ryan Garcia.

Now, we’ll wait and see if this new podcast life positively or negatively affects his play on the hardwood.