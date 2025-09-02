‘You Gave $170K To Your Ho*, But Only $11K For Your Son’: $90M NBA Star PJ Washington Gets Pocket-Watched By Brittany Renner and Mom In Heated Exchange

You know it’s always going to be messy when social media figure and world famous pocket and clout-hunter Brittany Renner makes the social media mill. She’s been separated from the father of her son, NBA player PJ Washington since 2021. The couple split shortly after the birth as is a common theme with NBA players and the IG models and social media queens they engage with.





Brittany Renner and PJ Washington Have Dispute Over Son Exchange

Renner has been out of the news since her split with married rapper Kevin Gates. However, earlier this week, the exes got into a heated battle over their son, Paul Jermaine Washington III.

In a video on X, the Dallas Maverick stopped by to pick up his child as ordered by the courts at Renner’s residence.



There’s been plenty of discussions in the past about the dynamics of their co-parenting and a hyper focus on how much PJ was paying in child support. Amounts have been disputed with Renner once saying that she gets nothing from the Dallas Mavericks star who just signed a four-year/$90M deal that kicked in August 29, 2025.



PJ & Brittany Renner’s Mom Have Verbal Spat

Back in 2022, she was often discussing how much money she receives from Washington in child support for their one-year-old son. It wasn’t the $200K per month rumor that was floating around and is actually $2,500 per month, according to Renner.

“You can’t rely on your child’s father to provide for you,” Renner said on the “Tonight’s Conversation” podcast. “I never been about money. I provide for my child. I get $2,500 a month.”

Video Shows Renner and Mom Arguing With The NBA Star

There has clearly always been some tension there with both parties conducting new relationships and being public figures of sorts, while still trying to co-parent.

According to the video, after Brittany hands over baby Paul to PJ, the child begins to cry, which isn’t unusual with a baby who is attached to his mother and doesn’t have consistent contact with his father. Renner then tried to throw shade on the exchange.

“Pause. This is what we not gonna do,” she says to PJ. “So, every time that he does this I’m gonna record it because that’s not okay. This is the third time he’s done it. He doesn’t wanna go with you so actually show up and do something with him ’cause he does this every time.”

Brittany Renner’s mom was recording the conversation. So Renner and Washington continue to exchange pleasantries and PJ ends the conversation by saying, “Man, suck d*ck.” Mrs. Renner tried to chastise PJ for the comments but he doubled down, saying, “I didn’t stutter.”

“I didn’t hear you, say it again.” Renner’s mom says. After PJ repeats himself, Brittany’s mom says:

“If you had one maybe I would, p*ssy a*s b*tch.”

Things escalate a bit more but PJ eventually leaves the driveway, because all he came for was to pick up his son, not to be insulted. Eventually we get to the bottom of Renner’s anger, as her mom blasts Washington for how much money he gives his new girlfriend compared to his son.



”You gave $170K to your hoe, but only $11K is for your son,” Renner’s mom said.

At this point, the mother is way out of line and Washington must feel like Mike Tyson vs Robin Givens and Ruth Roper back in the 80s. Only difference is Renner’s mom is white, but that energy she has for Washington is colorless.



Social Media Blasts Brittany Renner & Mom For The Way They Reacted To PJ Washington

“Most children that age cry when leaving their mom and grandparents. She’s trying to make him look bad, but it’s backfiring. A father paying child support, with a limited schedule, is making an effort, and she acts like this,” one user says.

That’s when someone else brings her former relationship with Kevin Gates — that had her wearing head wraps and claiming to be a reformed soul who found Allah — into the mix to make their point.



“That’s exactly why her and Kevin broke up. Ain’t no way you in a relationship with me and have this much emotion for another man,” said one netizen.



The Brittney Renner vs PJ Washington saga is never ending. He is also stuck in this situation as Renner, who is six years older than the 27 year old Washington, has basically admitted to grooming him when he was unseasoned and just coming into big NBA money with the Charlotte Hornets.



This is clearly a situation where he is nothing more than a bank. There’s no respect between the parties and from the looks of things no boundaries for parents and grandparents.