“I Cannot Provide Our Son A Life Similar To That Of His Father” | Brittany Renner Says P.J. Washington’s Other Kids Wear Designer and Wants Child Support Boosted To $35K Per Month

Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington is preparing for the 2025-26 NBA season. Fresh off signing his big four-year, $90 million extension this summer, the versatile forward is expected to play multiple roles for the Mavs while also helping mentor No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

Off the court Washington has been marred in a back and forth child support battle with social media influencer Brittany Renner. The two exes have a 4-year-old son from their relationship, and with Washington signing that huge contract extension she is asking the courts to overturn their current child support agreement. Renner is claiming that she isn’t position financially to provide for P.J III and is seeking a huge raise in support.

During a recent child exchange, things got ugly with Renner’s mom and Washington exchanging verbal jabs and the women criticizing him for spending more money on his immediate family.

Renner Seeking Nearly $30K Monthly Change In Support

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Renner says that the $5,500 that the two agreed on is no longer enough. When the agreement was made she lived in North Carolina, but has since relocated to California. Renner is now asking for $35K per month in support from Washington.

Renner says she “cannot afford the high cost of living given the current child support orders. She also added that with the former Kentucky star utilizing “less than 1/2 of the visitation time he is entitled to” — she’s now “struggling to make ends meet.”

“I cannot provide [our son] a life anywhere similar to that of his father,” Renner wrote in the documents.

Renner Says Washington Living Lavishly With Family

Renner didn’t stop there in explaining her need and why she should be granted such a huge increase in child support. She even mentioned how Washington and his wife live with their children, and in her eyes it’s not fair to her and P.J III.

“They have multiple luxury vehicles, constantly post their designer shopping clothes, and boast about luxury vacations,” Renner said in now released court documents. “They also constantly post their children wearing designer clothing,” Renner wrote. “In contrast, I live in a humble Airbnb rental in West Hills and shop for [our son’s] clothes at Target.”

Per report a hearing on the matter has been set for November.

Renner Was Married To Kevin Gates

Renner’ personal life differs from that of her ex, while Washington is married, Renner just got out of a 52-day marriage to rapper Kevin Gates. Renner announced their divorce in a June 7th interview with REAL 92.3 LA.

“We got married April 6 and divorced May 28,” Renner, 33, said.

“All is well. “I don’t feel like it’s a sucky situation because what is meant to be is always going to be,” she said.