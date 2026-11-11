‘He Wants a Pet’: Michael Porter Jr. Gives Fans Creepy Vibes For Saying He’ll Break Up With His Girlfriend For Going Out To Party

Michael Porter Jr. has gained more fame for the edgy podcast takes he’s offered us since being traded to the Brooklyn Nets on July 8, 2025, than for anything he’s done on the court. He doesn’t stink by any means; he’s nearly a 25 point-per-game scorer. But sometimes his takes do, according to fans online.

Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. is under fire again for podcast comments where he said he considers his girlfriend to be a cheater if she goes out to party. (Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

Porter has been making what some have perceived as “chauvinistic” statements continuously, and it has drawn the ire of women across the sports landscape, from players to analysts.

NBA Star Michael Porter Jr. Says He’s His Girlfriend The Scissors If She Goes Out To Party

His latest rant about relationships on the “NBA2” podcast has most fans getting a bit creeped out by his admitted controlling nature concerning his girlfriends. Others praised Porter for being in control of his serious relationships and demanding a certain level of respect from his lady, considering all of the horror stories that NBA players and their significant others seem to experience.

In a clip re-posted on X, Porter was asked by the host if a “girls trip to Miami equal cheating?”

Porter Jr.’s response was more 1976 than 2026, but don’t hate the player, hate the game. He says he doesn’t trust his girlfriend to go out.

“Going out in any city, if it’s my girlfriend, is dang near cheating. That’s grounds for a breakup,” Porter said.

The women in the comments definitely were not trying to hear Porter’s philosophy on girlfriends who go out to party with friends.

“He wants a pet not a person,” one insisted.

“MPJ running a STRICT program ain’t he,” another quipped.

“God mpj is such a cornball it’s like he gets all his opinions and takes from instagram comments,” one user commented on X.

Porter’s honesty continued to incur the wrath of people challenging his views on dating in the comments.

“Always healthy for your relationship to project your insecurities onto your partner,” expressed one critical fan.

“So she needs permission to leave the house to prove she’s loyal? Bro, that’s not a relationship, that’s house arrest If you don’t trust your partner, the problem is bigger than a night out.”

Here’s a list of some past comments Porter made concerning women that could be seen as offensive. Keep in mind, Porter fancies himself “overly supportive” of women’s basketball.

1. Comparing WNBA players to ping‑pong players

Porter said WNBA players wanting higher pay were comparable to “famous ping‑pong players,” arguing that talent alone doesn’t justify higher salaries if the sport draws less revenue.

2. Repeatedly referring to women as “females”

During the same discussion, Porter repeatedly used the term “females” when talking about WNBA players. WNBA guard Lexie Brown found the term demeaning in the context he used it, especially while criticizing the league.

3. Suggesting the WNBA should lower its rims

Porter isn’t the first person to offer this as a legitimate solution to improving the women’s game, but when he argued that lowering rims would make the women’s game “more exciting” and increase dunks, WNBA players called the suggestion disrespectful and uninformed.

4. Claims A boys’ McDonald’s All‑American team would beat the WNBA All‑Stars

Porter implied that elite high school boys would dominate top professional women’s players, and Lonzo Ball felt the same way. Many saw this as belittling the WNBA’s competitiveness and skill level.

RELATED: ‘Kobe Don’t Say This Kind Of Stuff’: WNBA Legend Angel McCoughtry Says Michael Porter Jr. Knows Nothing About Dropping 40 While On Your Menstrual

Porter claimed he would have “dominated the WNBA” as an eighth grade. Former WNBA star Angel McCoughtry publicly challenged him, calling the remark disrespectful and uninformed. Porter said he played on his sisters’ University of Missouri women’s basketball scout team when he was in 7th or 8th grade, competing against college athletes including Sophie Cunningham and other future WNBA players and gave them major work.