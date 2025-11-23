‘Kobe Don’t Say This Kind Of Stuff’: WNBA Legend Angel McCoughtry Says Michael Porter Jr. Knows Nothing About Dropping 40 While On Your Menstrual

Women’s basketball has always been in the shadows of the NBA, but that hasn’t stopped some women from saying that they could actually beat their male counterparts in a game.

In 2016 it was Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner saying she could beat former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins. Last year, WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson told everyone that she could take New York Knicks star Josh Hart in a game of one-on-one.

Providing a rebuttal to those comments and comments made by former NBA player Pat Bev that the Aces could beat NBA bench players is Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. The sharpshooter, who’s having a career year in his new home, says he use to dominate the Missouri women’s basketball team when he was in the eighth grade. Those comments drew the ire of a former WNBA legend.

Angel McCoughtry Wants All The Smoke With MPJ

Speaking on the “Higher Learning” podcast with Hailey Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, McCoughtry, the former Louisville Cardinals legend, didn’t mince her words in response to MPJ’s comments.

“You was dominating against a woman in the eighth grade. What does he want? Does he want a cookie? You want a medal for that? The only thing that should be coming out of a man’s mouth about a woman is uplifting her,” McCoughtry said. “When I got to come and drop 40 and I’m on my f—— period and I’m bleeding and my stomach hurts and my back hurts,” she groused. “Let’s talk about how awesome it is that women we have these babies and we come back and still dominate sports. … Guess what? We are wives. So, it’s not easy to take care of a husband and kids and come and dominate a sport. Let’s talk about how strong and awesome that is.” “If you notice real quick, the elites: Kobe don’t say this kind of stuff about us. He never did. He only uplifted us and supported us. Bron don’t talk that kind of stuff. Why the elites don’t talk like that?” she asked.

Fans Agree With McCoughtry

Not long after her interview aired fans quickly took to social media to voice their support for McCoughtry and women’s basketball.

“YESSSSSSS. This is the side of women’s sport we don’t talk about. Having to deal with our anatomy while being told to act right at home/on the court/in the press room, SMILE, and push our body to the limit is something men like MPJ just don’t or won’t understand,” wrote a fan.

Another fan chimed in with this …

“The elites only uplift because it’s the correct thing to do. Both have amazing athletes and amazing entertainment,” agreed a fan. LeBron James has long been an advocate for the WNBA and women’s basketball. In an interview with ESPN in 2024, he described stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark as ‘icons’.

McCoughtry Can Talk

In 13 WNBA seasons McCoughtry averaged 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.0 steals per game across 311 games. She was a five-time All-Star, a two-time scoring champion, a two-time steals leader, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and a member of the WNBA’s 25th Anniversary team. She has the accolades and the experience to speak about the game.

She spent the bulk of her career with the Atlanta Dream (2009-19) but also played with the Aces (2020-21) and Minnesota Lynx (2022).