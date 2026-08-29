‘Leave Us Alone’: Royce White Wears Wig at Indiana Fever Game and WNBA Legend Angel McCoughtry Wants Enes Kanter Freedom Banned From All WNBA Games

Former NBA first-round pick Royce White wore a long blonde wig and sat courtside for the Indiana Fever’s 111-91 win over the Connecticut Sun on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On his Instagram, White wrote, “The Kweeeen has arrived! They better bow for a beautiful Black Trans Lesbian!” with a smirk on his face.”

This adds yet another layer of drama to a WNBA season that has otherwise featured a compelling playoff run.

(Screenshot Instagram/Royce White)

Royce White & Enes Kanter Freedom Won’t Chill On Transgender Debate

Following former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom’s ejection from a Chicago Sky home game last week, former WNBA All-Star Angel McCoughtry is calling for the league to ban him from all arenas nationwide. Freedom was escorted out of Wintrust Arena after a courtside verbal altercation with Sky guard Natasha Cloud.

Chicago Sky owner Michael Alter subsequently barred Kanter Freedom from the team’s home arena indefinitely, citing safety concerns and calling him a “potential threat.” The escalation comes after Kanter Freedom spent weeks targeting WNBA eligibility policies — declaring for the draft and wearing provocative clothing to games — drawing sharp rebukes from McCoughtry and Sparks star Cameron Brink.

Angel McCoughtry Blasts Enes Kanter, Calls For League-Wide WNBA Ban https://t.co/ZE6lziJ5ak — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 28, 2026

McCoughtry Wants League-Wide Ban On Kanter Freedom

Speaking with TMZ Sports at LAX Airport, the former Louisville Cardinals legend called out not only Kanter Freedom but also those weirdly throwing dildos on the court during games.

“I just have a question to the guys out there. What is the obsession? The dildos are being thrown on the ground. You guys are coming with the shirts. There’s no transgender in the WNBA. So y’all are going on a frenzy about what? What is the obsession with this? Why can’t we play and have fun?”

McCoughtry continued, “There’s a reason Enes is banned from his country, Turkey. But like, leave women alone. Who messes with women? If you mess with women, you’re a weak man.”

“You should be banned. What, are you about to come to L.A. next and do it or go to New York next and do it? We’re not tolerating that kind of behavior. Leave us alone… It’s disrespectful. You’ve never seen a woman go to an NBA game and throw vagina toys. Men have to stop being obsessed with women. Anything women do, it’s always gotta be a man. Give us the respect we be giving y’all.”

Enes Kanter Freedom has been banned from Wintrust Arena after he was removed by security Sunday following a verbal altercation with Natasha Cloud, Sky owner Michael Alter said.



Alter said Kanter Freedom has shown "the potential to be a threat." https://t.co/WZmLmbAFPt — ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2026

How Did We Get Here?

The WNBA is facing public scrutiny and debate over transgender athlete eligibility after former NBA players mockingly declared for the draft, prompting a response from league officials and players.

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Although the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement specifies that only women are eligible to play, it lacks explicit language defining gender identity or qualifying criteria. Following a recent meeting to discuss transgender inclusion and online vitriol directed at players, a league task force stated there are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA.

The debate intensified after Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham expressed support for barring transgender athletes from women’s sports, leading to demonstrations at games. Things escalated even more when Kanter Freedom and former fellow NBA player Royce White publicly declared themselves eligible for the WNBA draft — a move widely criticized by players and media sources as a publicity stunt.

What’s Next For WNBA?

The league recently issued statements strongly denouncing efforts to use the topic to marginalize others, emphasizing that outside pressure will not force a rushed policy response. The WNBA plans to continue consulting teams, players, and the union to address eligibility definitions thoughtfully.

With the next WNBA Draft scheduled for April 2027, league leadership has time to evaluate whether to codify specific biological or identity-based definitions before any real-world eligibility questions materialize.